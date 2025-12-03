‘If the Manchester United that won at Crystal Palace turns up week after week, there’s no doubt they have a chance of making the top four’ Former Red Devils star believes his old club have the ability to qualify for the Champions League

Manchester United’s victory at Crystal Palace on Sunday moved them into seventh place in the table, just three points outside the top four.

The Premier League will receive at least four Champions League places next season, although that could increase to five, depending on the success of English clubs in Europe this term.

Ruben Amorim’s side reached the Europa League final last term, although finished 15th in the Premier League during a highly disappointing domestic campaign.

Manchester United's quest for consistency

Lee Sharpe (Image credit: Alamy)

Manchester United have shown signs of improvement this term, although the inconsistency that has plagued them since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson has still reared its head.

Prior to the win at Crystal Palace, the Red Devils lost at home to 10-man Everton.

Former Manchester United winger Lee Sharpe thinks that his old club can qualify for the Champions League this season, but only if they show more signs of solving their inconsistency issues.

Ruben Amorim (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It’s so frustrating at the moment,” Sharpe told FourFourTwo. “When you watched the Everton game against 10 men, I know it can be difficult against 10 men but the first thing you need to do is move the ball quickly and make it difficult for Everton to stay in position.

“They didn’t do that. It was a disappointing performance but then to go to Palace, which is a really tough place to go, and put on that sort of performance and get a victory was amazing.

“If that Man United turns up week after week, I don’t think there’s any doubt they have a chance of qualifying for the top four, but when you see the performance against Everton, that’s when the doubt creeps in.”

Manchester United host West Ham in their latest Premier League fixture tomorrow, needing all three points.

“This will be a big game again,” said Sharpe, speaking in association with NewBettingOffers.co.uk. “They’re not far off the top four, and they’re actually not far off the top slot.

“They’re only nine points off Arsenal – you’re looking at Man United not having a particularly good season and Arsenal are flying.

“I do still think they’ve got a chance of the top four. Consistency is still an issue but that’s been the problem for the last 10 years and that’s not going to happen overnight.

“I think belief and confidence is a big thing, and only victories will get you that. They’re slowly growing that, but it’s going to take time.”