Arsenal report: French star 'on his way to the Premier League', with €70m offer tabled

Mikel Arteta may be about to bring in further improvements to his frontline

Arsenal brought in a raft of new attackers over the summer – but might be about to improve their frontline further.

The Gunners sit top of the Premier League table and have won every game in the Champions League so far as they head into the festive period, with new signings having played a big part in their good start to the season.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta welcomed eight new faces over the summer – but there could well be further activity as his squad evolves.

Arsenal could be about to bring in further forwards, as Mikel Arteta's squad evolves

Arsenal have a plethora of options in attack now, with Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke and Ebere Eze adding to the lines of Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, youngster Max Dowman and Gabriel Jesus, who has returned to training following an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

At some point, Arteta will have to balance the numbers with such a stacked selection of options – but with the long-term futures of Jesus, Trossard and Martinelli less than certain, combined with the heavy spend over the summer, Arsenal could well reshape their attack in the next couple of transfer windows.

Gabriel Jesus is back in the fold in N5 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Foot Africa says that Eintracht Frankfurt talent Jean-Matteo Bahoya is “on his way to the Premier League”, referencing a report from Sport1 in Germany about “shooting star”.

Bahoya can play on the left-wing and in a no.10-like role behind a striker – similarly to that of Eze at Crystal Palace – and the 20-year-old has stepped up since the sale of Hugo Ekitike to become the next cab off the rank at the Hesse outfit following the likes of Luka Jovic, Sebastien Haller and Omar Marmoush.

Sport1 claims that Die Adler received a €70 million offer for Bahoya last summer from an unknown source, though FourFourTwo understands that there was Saudi Arabian interest in the star.

Eintracht have set an €80m price tag for the star following huge sales of Marmoush and Ekitike, but with Bayoha getting less playing time and team-mate Can Uzun flourishing, the club may well be tempted to cash in for considerably less, should an offer arrive.

For Arsenal, big sales might be necessary after a mad summer of spending.

Jean-Matteo Bahoya is linked with a move out of Germany (Image credit: Ivan Romano/Getty Images)

Arsenal remain open to the possibility of moving Martinelli on for a big fee, according to The Mail, while Jesus has recently opened up about his future at the club, claiming that he wants to stay: Trossard, meanwhile, has just signed a deal but turns 31 next month, while the BBC's Sami Mokbel has claimed that several clubs in Germany are keeping tabs on Havertz.

Regardless of whether the club win a major trophy this term, a clearout could well happen, with a recruitment focus on younger players having been a staple of the Arteta years – for now, however, any interest in Bahoya doesn't appear to be strong enough yet to expect a January move, with the Gunners seemingly unlikely to make big moves this winter.

The Frenchman is worth €25m, according to Transfermarkt. Arsenal face Tottenham Hotspur in the North London Derby when Premier League action resumes this weekend.