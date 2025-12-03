Is Wolves vs Forest on TV? Live streams, TV channels, kick-off time as both teams look to bounce back from defeat in the Premier League

Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest today as Wolves continue to search for a first win of the season. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest key information • Date: Wednesday, 3 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 7:30pm GMT / 2:30pm ET • Venue: Molineux, Wolverhampton • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Cyber Monday deal

Two of the Premier League's bottom five meet at Molineux and it says everything about Wolverhampton Wanderers that they're 10 points behind Nottingham Forest at the start of play.

It goes without saying that two points after 13 matches is an atrocious return. The already paper-thin hopes that they might get out of trouble are fading by the match.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Wolves vs Forest online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest on TV in the UK?

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest will be shown live in the UK as part of a full midweek programme on Sky Sports.

There are six matches overlapping on Wednesday, meaning this one will be available on Sky Sports F1 as well as via Sky Go and the Sky Sports+ app.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports You can either get a traditional satellite TV set-up, or a more modern streaming package without the need for a dish. The former costs £37 per month once you've added Sky Sports to a base package, while the latter comes in slightly cheaper at £35 per month.

Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest in the US

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest is one of this week's games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Roughly half of all Premier League games are live streamed on Peacock, where plans start from $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year. You can go ad-free for $16.99 a month / $169.999 a year.

How to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Is there a Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest free live stream?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters showing the game but you may be able to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest by signing up for a free trial.

Amazon Prime Video is currently offering a seven-day free trial of Peacock Premium Plus for users in the US. You can sign up, watch the game, and cancel if you don't think you'll get any lasting value from the offering.

Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest: Premier League preview

Wolves have won a single point at home this season, drawing 1-1 with Brighton & Hove Albion almost two months into the campaign and almost two months ago.

They've conceded more and scored fewer than any other team in the Premier League. Their tally of seven is only slightly more than half that of the two teams who share the second-lowest, one of which is Forest.

Only Burnley have had fewer shots and no other team is less efficient with they've had. It really has been a woeful season.

New manager Rob Edwards took his Wolves team to former club Aston Villa in his second game in charge. They were defeated in both. It's going to be a long season.

Tickets

Like Wolves, Forest have changed manager this season. Indeed, they're on gaffer number three already and, if nothing else, Sean Dyche has them floating above the relegation zone.

Losing at home to Brighton at the weekend was an unwelcome setback but it was preceded by an unbeaten run stretching to five matches in the Premier League and Europa League, and indeed a three-match winning sequence.

Dyche will surely try to drill that positive perspective into his team as they prepare to take on one of the most beatable teams in Premier League history. Forest can go 13 points clear of the bottom team and that's a decent stepping stone.

Next up for Forest? A return to Everton for Dyche, whose impact at Goodison Park will have been high on the agenda when he spoke to Evangelos Marinakis about his current role.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2 Nottingham Forest

Wolves looked beaten as soon as they went a goal down against Villa on Sunday and FourFourTwo predicts that Forest will also get their noses in front.