10 more Premier League records that won’t be broken after Erling Haaland hits 100 in record time

Premier League history was made at Craven Cottage on Tuesday night as Erling Haaland joined the 100 club in record time with a typically ruthless finish.

Haaland became a centurion in just 111 games, 13 fewer than previous record holder Alan Shearer, continuing his incredible goalscoring since his Manchester City move in 2022, which has already seen him smash the post-1992 season record with 36 in his debut campaign.

He could break that tally this season but his fastest-to-100 haul is unlikely to be topped. Here are 10 more Premier League records that won’t be broken.

1. Alan Shearer’s record goals tally

This is the record that Haaland has been tipped to break ever since he landed in English football and he is now just 160 goals away from Shearer’s post-1992 record.

You couldn’t completely rule it out but there’s so many factors at play. Will he avoid injuries? Will he stay at City for another 5-10 seasons? What if Pep Guardiola leaves? What about the never-ending case of the 115 charges?

Jimmy Greaves is the true holder of the record with 357 goals but we don’t think Haaland will beat either England great.

2. Shane Long’s fastest ever goal

This is another one that Haaland or anyone else could feasibly break but it just feels so unlikely.

The ironically named Long scored in the shortest time, netting for Southampton against Watford after just 7.69 seconds in April 2019.

Shooting right from kick-off could be the latest set-piece-esque move in the league but the Irishman shouldn’t be too concerned about losing his status.

3. Oldest ever player in Premier League history

Haaland could go onto become City’s top scorer ever and possibly their greatest-ever player but he will not be their oldest in Premier League history.

That record belongs to journeyman goalkeeper John Burridge, who was 43 years and 162 days old when he played against QPR on the final day of the 1994/95 season. It was also his debut!

Like Greaves, the true record belongs to the legendary Stanley Matthews who played his final league game in February 1965 at the grand old age of 50 and five days.

4. Manchester City’s record goals scored in the 2017/18 season

Again, the overall English top-flight record belongs to Aston Villa who scored 128 goals in the 1930/31 season but football began in 1992 etc. etc. so the Premier League record is the one always quoted.

It’s the first of three ridiculous records achieved by Manchester City from the 2017/18 season, which saw them the lift the title for the first time under Pep Guardiola.

106 goals were plundered with the likes of Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane being supplied by Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva in an attack for the ages.

Not even a Haaland-led side is breaking this one.

5. Chelsea’s record low goals conceded in the 2004/05 season

At the other end, Chelsea’s record-low 15 goals conceded in the 2004/05 season is a record so impressive it’s hard to believe it’s actually true.

Jose Mourinho’s debut season saw the Blues romp to the title with their success built on a rock-solid defence marshalled by John Terry, Ricardo Carvalho and Petr Cech.

Arsenal were tipped to break it after letting in just three in their opening 10 games this season but they’ve leaked four in the three since and bettering their own record of 17 from the 1997/98 season looks slightly more achievable.

6. Manchester United’s record clean sheet run in the 2008/09 season

Chelsea kept 10 consecutive clean sheets in that 2004/05 title-winning season, which seemed another impossible record to break at the time.

However, just four seasons later, Manchester United did just that and then some, achieving a ludicrous 14 straight shutouts from 15 November 2008 through until 21 February when Blackburn’s Roque Santa Cruz finally breached their goal.

Edwin van der Sar, Rio Ferdinand, Nemanja Vidic and company’s defensive dominance unsurprisingly led to a third title in a row for Manchester United and is a record that simply won’t be touched.

7. Manchester City and Liverpool’s joint-record winning runs

The second of City and Pep’s stunning records from the 2017/18 title-winning campaign but one they share with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, who equalled it in the 2019/20 season on their way to a first title in 30 years.

Both sides won a remarkable 18 consecutive league games, winning their respective leagues at an absolute canter and at one point, threatening to go the full season unbeaten.

More on that one later but this record surely isn’t being broken.

8. Manchester City’s record high points tally in the 2017/18 season

The third and final record for City from a season many fans claim is the very best in Premier League history.

Given the record goals and consecutive wins, it’s hard to argue against, but their 100 points tally ends the discussion for many in terms of league performance alone.

They also became centurions in dramatic style with Gabriel Jesus scoring a 94th minute winner at Southampton on the final day of the campaign to reach the triple digit mark and send Guardiola dancing down the touchline.

Liverpool should have broken it in 2019/20, ending on 99 points after slowing down post-title win, and this record feels locked up now.

9. Derby’s record low points tally in the 2007/08 season

From record-high to record-low, it was only a matter of time before Derby’s miserable 11-point haul from the 2007/08 season made its way onto the list.

The Rams won just one game – another Premier League low – on their way to the worst top-flight season in English football history.

Southampton came mightily close to breaking it last season but just about got to 12 points. Wolves could do it this season with relegation looking inevitable but surely they can scrape together enough points to avoid the worst record of them all.

10. Arsenal’s 2003/04 Invincible season

Finishing on a high and in line with the current Premier League leaders, Arsenal’s invincible season is simply unbreakable.

Preston also went unbeaten in the 1888/89 season but in the 38/42-game era, the Gunners stand alone. Their record of 26 wins and 12 draws saw them finish on 90 points, nowhere near the record-high points tallies, but with a unique achievement.

Mourinho (2004/05) and Klopp (2018/19) came close with just one defeat but if those two, peak Guardiola and Sir Alex Ferguson couldn’t match Arsene Wenger, surely no one else ever will.