Who is performing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage draw?

The 2026 World Cup takes place in USA, Mexico and Canada next summer

The draw for the 2026 World Cup takes place on Friday at 17:00 GMT (12:00 local time) in Washington D.C. with 42 qualified countries and those still in the play-offs awaiting their fate.

As has become the norm for World Cup draws in recent years, it will not simply be a case of pulling balls and placing teams in groups with several high-profile artists set to perform at the event.

Let’s take a look at who has been handed the so-called honour.

Robbie Williams and The Village People among big name performers at World Cup draw

Robbie Williams will perform at the 2026 World Cup draw on Friday (Image credit: Getty)

While the names of the draw conductors and assistants – expected to be World Cup legends – are yet to be revealed, the entertainment cast for the event have been announced with Robbie Williams and Nicole Scherzinger primed to duet.

Andrea Bocelli, one of the most acclaimed voices in classical music, will also perform but the real eye-catcher is the confirmation that The Village People will perform their iconic hit YMCA once the draw is concluded. While undoubtedly a hugely popular song, it points only further to Donald Trump’s influence on proceedings.

YMCA has become synonymous with Donald Trump in recent times.

The 1978 track became the unlikely theme song to the US President's campaign rallies ahead of his second term and with Trump set to be in attendance - and likely to speak - their appearance could be regarded as a political statement as much as it is entertainment.

Friday’s draw will be hosted by comedian Kevin Hart alongside supermodel and TV personality Heidi Klum, who returns to the event after appearing at the 2006 draw, which took place in her native Germany. Actor and producer Danny Ramirez completes the triumvirate.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Live coverage of the draw will be broadcast across the BBC – on iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app and Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds, as well as well as on FIFA.com and the FIFA World Cup social media channels.

The tournament itself takes place in the US, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.