Oasis star Noel Gallagher exclusive: 'I should be a Manchester United fan! The greatest player of all time played for United: my dad's brothers and our cousins are United fans, too'

By
Contributions from
published

Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher on Manchester City, Maine Road, Celtic and why the Scottish leagues should merge with England

Oasis guitarist and Manchester City fan Noel Gallagher
(Image credit: Getty)

Oasis are back together. To a generation, Noel Gallagher is just a famous Manchester City fan who the camera often pans to at the Etihad Stadium.

Back in 2003, however, FourFourTwo was given the opportunity to speak one-on-one with the legendary songwriter and guitarist about his love of football. It was eye-opening to say the least. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Richard Purden

Richard Purden is a freelance writer based in Scotland contributing to Four Four Two since 2003 as well as wide variety of newspapers and magazines around Europe. He has written three books on Celtic including We Are Celtic Supporters. Among his favourite interviews are Oasis duo Noel and Liam Gallagher, Rod Stewart and Henrik Larsson.

With contributions from