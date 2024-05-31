‘Jose would park the bus to protect a slender lead, whereas Pep would demand a fourth, fifth, sixth goal – he was more obsessed with pure football’: Chelsea cult hero opens up on Mourinho and Guardiola differences

By
Contributions from
published

Eidur Gudjohnsen was coached by both Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola during his playing career - and he says that both coaches had their own similarities and differences

Pep Guardiola the head coach / manager of Manchester City and Jose Mourinho the head coach / manager of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho used to share a rivalry (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eidur Gudjohnsen was coached by both Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola during his playing career - and he says that both coaches had their own similarities and differences.

The former striker spent time with Mourinho when he was at Chelsea, while he played under Guardiola during the Spaniard's tenure with Barcelona.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jacque Talbot
Jacque Talbot

Jacque Talbot is a freelance football journalist who predominantly specialises in transfer stories and exclusives. He began his career in 2016 covering the world-renowned Sandbach United, of North West Counties fame, before earning a spot on the sports desks of national papers, where he bounced between several outlets such as Sportbible, the Express, Mirror, and Daily Star. An NCTJ graduate of the News Associates who swapped investigative journalism in the Costa del Sol for football reporting in Northern England, he first wrote for FourFourTwo in December 2023.

With contributions from