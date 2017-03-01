Kane: I’d rather win World Cup than Premier League

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has admitted that he’d rather lift the World Cup trophy than the Premier League, given the straight choice.

The England hitman, who has netted 22 goals in 27 games in all competitions this season, couldn’t separate the top-flight title with a Champions League triumph but conceded that the chance of world domination would be tough to ignore.

Hopefully at the end of my career I can look back and be happy with what I’ve achieved

Kane is yet to feature at a World Cup having only made his England debut in 2015, but came close to a taste of domestic glory with Spurs last season as the 23-year-old’s side eventually finished third behind Leicester despite his Golden Boot-winning exploits.

“I think a World Cup for me would be the best trophy of anyone’s career, so hopefully I can do that one,” the BT Sport ambassador told FourFourTwo.

“I just want to win trophies, as many as I can, and hopefully at the end of my career I can look back and be happy with what I’ve achieved.”

See more below from FFT’s quickfire chat with the England hitman, in which he tells you his ideal dinner guest, most overused phrase, who he’d most like to get stuck in a lift with, and recalls the day football broke his heart.

BT Sport is your home of unmissable live football, where you can see every UEFA Champions League and Europa League match live.

New features you'd love every day on FourFourTwo.com