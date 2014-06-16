Kobe Bryant in Brazil: from court to the football cage
By Joe Brewin
The NBA legend offers his thoughts on the World Cup before a 3-on-3 against the locals...
He's used to swishing nets with the LA Lakers on a nightly basis, but Kobe Bryant likes his football too.
The NBA icon was raised in Italy after his father moved there to continue his professional career, and took to calcio before basketball took its hold.
Find out what he's made of the World Cup so far, who he's supporting – and whether he had what it took to play against the Brazilians...
