Leeds owner Cellino turns to, loses patience with Rosler

Leeds United have parted company with Uwe Rosler after the German manager failed to deliver the expected results in his first 14 seconds in charge.

After a frustrating period of slow, steady progress under Neil Redfearn, the volatile Italian owner had believed Rosler would be the man to deliver success on a more acceptable timescale.

Cellino began the unveiling press conference looking relaxed and confident in his appointment, taking time to regale the press hordes with a detailed analysis of the Italian legal system, jurisprudence in Italian business and cats.

But things began to go awry when Rosler was invited to speak. Before the former Brentford boss had even finished his introductory sentence, Cellino began to mutter, cutting him off entirely before he could develop what appeared to be a promising second sentence.

“On behalf of everyone at Leeds United I would like to thank Uwe for his service,” Cellino declared, drowning out Rosler’s attempts to praise Cellino’s long-term vision for the club.

“We all appreciate his dedication and hard work and wish him the best in his next role.”

ALSO ON FFT.COM

While a confused Rosler went off to introduce himself to and say farewell to his new and former players, Cellino analysed Rosler’s reign. “Are we a better club than we were 14 seconds ago? I would say that we are,” Cellino told FourFourTwo.

“But we need to get Leeds back where they belong in the Premier League and we’re not going to achieve that with adverbs or prepositions. If we’re not in the Champions League by September then something has gone badly wrong.”

During his career to date Cellino has been accused of impatience, having sacked around 160,000 coaches, many of whom were not even employed by him.

More from Back of the Net