Leeds United vs Leicester City live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Leeds United vs Leicester City live stream and match preview, Tuesday 25 April, 7.45pm BST

Looking for a Leeds United vs Leicester City live stream? We've got you covered. Leeds United vs Leicester City is being shown in the UK by BT Sport. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Two relegation candidates will go head-to-head on Tuesday, as Leeds (opens in new tab) host Leicester (opens in new tab) at Elland Road.

Javi Gracia's side are just two points above the bottom three after losing three matches in successsion.

Leicester climbed out of the drop zone with a much-needed 2-1 victory over Wolves (opens in new tab) at the weekend.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Leeds remain without long-term absentee Stuart Dallas, while Tyler Adams is also on the treatment table. Gracia is under pressure to reintroduce Wilfried Gnonto to the starting Xi.

Leicester will hope to have James Maddison available again after illness. Harvey Barnes could return too, but James Justin, Jannik Vestergaard, Jamie Vardy and Ryan Bertrand will miss out.

Form

Leeds have lost three matches in a row and have conceded 11 goals in their last two home matches.

Leicester, who trail Leeds by a point ahead of this fixture, ended a nine-game winless streak on Saturday.

Referee

Paul Tierney will be the referee for Leeds United vs Leicester City.

Stadium

Leeds United vs Leicester City will be played at the 37,890-capacity Elland Road in Leeds.

Kick-off and channel

Leeds United vs Leicester City kick-off is at 7.45pm BST on Tuesday 25 April in the UK. The game is being shown in the UK by BT Sport (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.