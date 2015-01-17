Leicester 0-1 Stoke: What percentage of Bojan's goals have come away this season?
By Joe Brewin
Stoke's closely-fought win at the King Power Stadium, as seen through the eyes of Opta and Stats Zone...
Leicester remain rooted to the foot of the Premier League after Bojan's second-half strike condemned the Foxes to a first defeat in four.
New Foxes signing Andrej Kramaric came on for his debut but couldn't help prevent Nigel Pearson's men from slipping to a disappointing defeat at the King Power Stadium.
Victory was Stoke's first in three, and sees them move into the top half for the first time since Matchday 12.
- 3 of Bojan's 4 league goals this season have come away from home (75%).
- Jonathan Walters produced his 3rd assist of the season. Only once (2011/12) has he provided more in a single Premier League campaign.
- No player has been involved in more Stoke goals than Walters this season (7 – 4 goals, 3 assists).
- Leicester have lost for the first time in 4 league matches (W2 D1).
- The Foxes have scored just 3 goals in their last 7 home league games.
- City have lost 5 of their last 7 Premier League games at the King Power Stadium (W1 D1).
- Stoke have lost just 1 of their last 4 away games in the Premier League.
- The Potters have managed 2 clean sheets in their last 3 on the road.
