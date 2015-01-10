Leicester 1-0 Aston Villa: Historically how bad is Villa’s total of 11 goals from 21 games?

Paul Konchesky's first Premier League goal since 2009 gave Leicester a 1-0 win over Aston Villa in a game which ended in animosity with two red cards and a mass brawl.

FURTHER READING Report Analysis with Stats Zone

Konchesky scored a half-volley on the stroke of half-time to end a wait of over five years since his last top-flight strike. The win made it three league games unbeaten Leicester, who remain bottom despite having not tasted defeat in four games in all competitions, their best run of form this season.

Aston Villa's terrible season in front of goal continued and they were clueless to find an adequate response to Konchesky's strike. Villa ended up drawing a blank for the 12th time this season to leave Paul Lambert's side in danger of being dragged into a relegation battle.

The game ended in acrimony when Matty James saw red late on for a dangerous challenge on Jores Okore, an incident that also saw Villa's Ciaran Clark shown a second yellow for confronting the 23-year old.

Villa have failed to score in 5 of their last 6 Premier League matches and netted just 1 in the other game.

There have been just 13 goals scored in the last 11 Premier League games involving Aston Villa.

Aston Villa have picked up red cards in 4 of their last 6 Premier League matches.

Christian Benteke has only scored 2 goals in his last 13 league appearances.

Paul Konchesky has scored his first Premier League goal for 1945 days (September 2009 for Fulham vs Everton).

Villa did not manage a shot on target in the first half and only 1 after the break.

This was only Leicester’s second Premier League win in their last 16 games.

Villa’s total of 11 goals from 21 games is the second lowest at this stage of a Premier League season (Derby in 2007/08 had 10 from 21 matches). Indeed only two sides in top-flight history have scored fewer than 11 goals at this stage (Leicester in 1977/78 with eight and Derby in 2007/08 with 10).

Leicester have taken 7 points from their last 3 Premier League games after getting 2 from their previous 13.

Analyse Leicester 1-0 Aston Villa using Stats Zone