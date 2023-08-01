Leicester City season preview 2023/24: How the Foxes plan to walk the Championship

The Leicester City season preview 2023/24 signals plenty of changes afoot at the King Power Stadium.

The 2015/16 Premier League winners are back in the Championship, but plenty are seeing this as an opportunity for a reset rather than to panic. Leicester City still have a squad packed with talent, despite losing the likes of James Maddison, Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes, but ambitious recruitment highlights their intent to bounce straight back.

Plus, the squad is laced with experience, and Jamie Vardy was here the last time the club made it out of the Championship. Just don't expect another Premier League title win come 2025/26...

Leicester City season preview 2023/24, the fan's view: David Bevan (@TheFosseWay)

The big talking point is the massive rebuilding job after relegation and how we reclaim our identity. We want a club we can get behind again.

This season will be different because we’ll presumably win more than nine league games. For a start, we have eight more fixtures to do it in.

I won’t be happy unless we get promoted, essentially.

Our key player will be Harry Souttar, a giant who should prove invaluable in the Championship. He lost his place at the end of the season but the Australian should thrive here.

Look out for Will Alves, an extremely skilful 18-year-old attacker who is aiming to bounce back from a torn cruciate ligament, sustained due to a horror tackle in a youth-team game against Wolves last year.

Harry Souttar should prove formidable in the Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fans think our owner is not quite as untouchable as he was, for many, having taken his eye off the ball. He has a point to prove again.

The opposition player I’d love here is Gustavo Hamer. The Coventry midfielder seems to have taken the Championship by storm.

The opposition player who grinds my gears is Harry Kane, who scores every time he plays us. At least we won’t have to worry about that this year.

The pantomime villain will be referees, seeing as they won’t have the get-out of VAR. This will take some getting used to.

The thing my club really gets right is its community work, which makes a real difference to a lot of people.

Enzo Maresca is the new Leicester City manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

The player I’d happily drive to another club is… can I use a minibus?

The active player I’d love to have back is Riyad Mahrez. You’ve won it all, Riyad – now come back to where it all began, in the second tier.

The fans’ opinion of the gaffer is optimistic. This is a time for a new era at Leicester City and Enzo Maresca feels like the right man for the long-awaited reset. Pep Guardiola’s former Manchester City assistant is a genuinely exciting appointment.

If he left, he should be replaced by Nigel Pearson. If Maresca doesn’t work out then it’s time to give Nige a call.

We’ll finish 1st. Let’s do this.

Season previews for the Premier League, League One and League Two are all available HERE

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today! Guarantee the finest football stories and interviews dropping on your doorstep every month

The FourFourTwo Season Preview issue is available in shops now. Click here to order yours with free delivery