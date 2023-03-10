Leicester City vs Chelsea live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Leicester City vs Chelsea live stream and match preview, Saturday 11 March, 3.00pm GMT

Looking for a Leicester City vs Chelsea live stream? We've got you covered. Leicester City vs Chelsea isn't being televised in the UK, but is on NBC in the US.

Fresh off a morale-boosting Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea are aiming for a third consecutive victory in all competitions when they travel to Leicester City.

Graham Potter came under serious pressure after a dreadful six-match winless run, but he has started to turn things around by beating Leeds 1-0 and Dortmund 2-0 in his last two outings.

On paper, Leicester look like ideal opponents – they have lost their last four in a row and sit in 15th place, two points above the relegation zone and 10 points behind Chelsea in 10th.

Raheem Sterling was decisive in their first meeting this season, scoring a brace in a 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge in August after Conor Gallagher was sent off, with Harvey Barnes netting for the visitors.

Kick-off is at 3.00pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Barnes is a doubt for Leicester, while Jonny Evans needs a bit longer to recover. James Justin, Ryan Bertrand, Youri Tielemans and Victor Kristiansen are also nursing injuries.

Chelsea quartet Thiago Silva, N’Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy and Armando Broja are injured, while Mason Mount and Cesar Azpilicueta are still recovering from knocks.

Form

Leicester City: LLLLW

Chelsea: WWLLL

Referee

Andre Mariner will be the referee for Leicester City vs Chelsea.

Stadium

Leicester City vs Chelsea will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.

Kick-off and channel

Leicester City vs Chelsea kick-off is at 3.00pm GMT on Saturday 11 March. It isn't being televised in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.