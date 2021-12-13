Champions League last-16 draw LIVE! Plus Europa League and Europa Conference League play-off draws

Refresh

Next year's final is in Saint Peterburg, Russia – so we've got former Arsenal attacker and native Saint Peterburgian Andrey Arshavin to help pick the balls.

And we're off! UEFA deputy general secretary Giorgio Marchetti is currently talking us through statistics and facts from the group stage. That's our job, Giorgio. You can watch the draw here.

Adidas and UEFA have released a new Champions League ball for the knockout stages this morning – and it's a good looking thing. It'll be released on the Adidas shop soon. This is the (frankly quite arousing) Adidas ball the teams will be playing with in the knockouts – inspired by the skyline of Saint Petersburg, where the final will be played on May 28 #UCL pic.twitter.com/FhvUyGKPPkDecember 13, 2021 See more

The first legs will be played on February 15, 16, 22 and 23 ,and the second legs will be played on March 8, 9, 15 and 16 2022. In the UK, all will be broadcast live on BT Sport.

The first knockout round regularly throws up brilliant ties, by the way. Last season saw Porto beat Juventus on away goals, after a 4-4 aggregate score. Two years ago we had Man City knocking out Real Madrid, and Atletico beating Liverpool at this stage. The year before that had loads of excitement: Manchester United’s last-gasp winner over PSG that secured Solskjaer the manager’s job, Spurs’ 4-0 aggregate demolition of Dortmund en route to the final, Ajax tearing apart Real Madrid at the Bernabeu, Liverpool knocking out Bayern, and Man City racking up 10 goals against Schalke over two legs.

Manchester City are the current bookies' favourites for the Champions League this season, with Betfair offering 3/1 for them to finally lift Europe's elite trophy, having failed at the final hurdle last year. Here's a quick rundown of the favourites – or see our full story on Champions League winners odds here. Man City - 3/1

Bayern Munich - 4/1

Liverpool - 5/1

PSG - 13/2

Chelsea - 9/1

Man United - 14/1

Real Madrid - 14/1

Ajax - 14/1

Juventus - 25/1

A pretty simple format here: seeded sides are drawn against non-seeded sides, and no two sides from the same country can be drawn against each other – so no chance of seeing Chelsea go up against Liverpool, Manchester City or Manchester United, for instance.

Man City - 3/1
Bayern Munich - 4/1
Liverpool - 5/1
PSG - 13/2
Chelsea - 9/1
Man United - 14/1
Real Madrid - 14/1
Ajax - 14/1
Juventus - 25/1
Atletico Madrid - 33/1

A pretty simple format here: seeded sides are drawn against non-seeded sides, and no two sides from the same country can be drawn against each other – so no chance of seeing Chelsea go up against Liverpool, Manchester City or Manchester United, for instance.

These are the teams going into the Champions League last-16 draw: Group winners (seeded) Ajax (NED) Bayern (GER) Juventus (ITA) Liverpool (ENG) Lille (FRA) Manchester City (ENG) Manchester United (ENG) Real Madrid (ESP) Group runners-up (unseeded) Atletico Madrid (ESP) Benfica (POR) Chelsea (ENG) Inter (ITA) Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Salzburg (AUT) Sporting CP (POR) Villarreal (ESP)

Looking to watch the Champions League draw with your own beady eyes? We've got you covered here. Working from home has its perks.

Here's your rough guide for the day: 11am GMT: The Champions League last-16 draw, including English teams Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and current holders Chelsea, plus a couple of other sides you might have of, such as Real Madrid and Juventus. 12pm GMT: The Europa League play-off draw. This is slightly modified on previous seasons, featuring teams who finished second in the Europa League groups, plus third in the Champions League groups – but not Europa League group winners such as West Ham. You will see Rangers though, who could face the likes of Barcelona or Borussia Dortmund. 1pm GMT: The Europa Conference League play-off draw. If you don't know what it is, don't worry! Neither does Brendan Rodgers, and Leicester are in it. Also, we'll explain all before the draw happens. You'll want to keep an eye out for Leicester, Celtic and Tottenham (who are technically in the draw, but may be knocked out before the fixtures take place – don't worry, we'll explain that too).