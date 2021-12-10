Europa League betting odds: Barcelona joint-favourites ahead of Dortmund... and West Ham

The Europa League betting odds table has Barcelona as joint-favourites to lift the title for the first time in their history. The five-time European Cup winners crashed out of the Champions League group stage on Wednesday night, following a 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich, but are in pole position to take Europa League glory, according to the odds.

Borussia Dortmund are also among the likely winners, after fluffing their lines in the Champions League as well, but six-time winners Sevilla will provide stiff competition, odds-makers believe.

Here, we run through the field...

Europa League betting odds favourites: =1. Barcelona - (6/1)

Lionel Messi's departure in the summer has hit the Blaugrana hard. Barcelona appear a mismatched, rudderless bunch without their talisman, and sit seventh in La Liga after 15 games. Their exit in the Champions League at the hands of Bayern means they enter Europe's second competition for the first time in 17 years. Yet they still have the talent to do something, according to bookmakers. Pedri, Frankie De Jong, Sergio Busquets & Co. could prove too strong for the field.

Sevilla currently find themselves second in La Liga, hot on Real Madrid's tails, and are showing a spirit and togetherness few clubs can rival. They are especially good at the back, having conceded just 11 times in the league this season (the joint lowest in the Spanish top flight). Their pedigree on this stage also bodes well – Sevilla have won this competition four times since 2014 – and they will be very tough to beat.

=3. Borussia Dortmund - (7/1)

The Germans were poor in the Champions League this season, losing home and away to Ajax while also getting thumped away to Sporting. Despite this, they boast a squad bristling with young talent, with Jude Bellingham a particular gem in the heart of midfield. BVB also boast the competition's standout striker – Erling Haaland is already among the best on the planet at the age of 21, and he should make light work of Europa League defences.

Third in Serie A at the time of writing and having just pipped Leicester to second place in their Europa League group, Napoli are hardly pulling up trees right now, yet they remain a dangerous prospect on their day.

The Italians won the previous incarnation of this competition in 1988/89, with Diego Maradona running the show, and would love to repeat the feat this season. But do they have the quality to fight on several fronts?

=5. West Ham - (11/1)

Declan Rice recently told FFT he wants to see West Ham reach the final of the Europa League – "If Manchester United could do it last season, why not West Ham?", he asked. Well, it seems the bookies agree (to some extent, at least). David Moyes' side are joint-fifth favourites and are playing some of the best football fans have witnessed for a very long time in East London. Their squad is small, however, and injuries could derail them.

=5. RB Leipzig - (11/1)

Leipzig displayed their ability to beat anybody on their day on Wednesday, when defeating a strong Manchester City 2-1 before exiting the Champions league. Consistency has always been the issue, though, and new coach Domenico Tedesco will be hoping to improve their long-term form between now and the end of the season. Winning the Europa League would be an excellent way to cap a debut season for the German.

Also at 11/1 are every hipster's favourite Italian club Atalanta, who continue to punch well above their weight under coach Gian Piero Gasperini. Atalanta's easy-on-the-eye pressing system wrings the most out of a tenacious but limited squad, and no club will enjoy drawing them in the knockouts.

