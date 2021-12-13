Champions League draw: Manchester United mistakenly drawn against Villarreal - before getting pitted against PSG
The Champions League draw almost descended into chaos with former Russian playmaker Andrey Arshavin drawing Manchester United against Villarreal - who they couldn't face
The Champions League draw pitted Manchester United against Villarreal this morning - only for confusion to reign when UEFA chiefs realised a mistake had been made.
Special guest lot-drawer Andrey Arshavin drew the Red Devils from the pot to face Villarreal, who couldn't face United due to the pair being in the same group. The draw-makers carried on, simply giving Villarreal another team - Manchester City.
This was then called "technical difficulties". It appears that United were not a part of the draw when Atletico were pulled from the hat, however, as they were already on the board.
It definitely looks like #mufc’s ball - in the second pot from the right, back row - was not included in the Atletico Madrid draw. pic.twitter.com/ubxQHdjkQVDecember 13, 2021
United may well feel aggrieved.
Ralf Rangnick's team were later drawn against PSG, pitting Cristiano Ronaldo up against arch-nemesis Lionel Messi in one of the the toughest games of the competition for any first-placed side. Yet, United seemed to have been drawn in part thanks to an administrative error.
UEFA have not yet commented on the mistake beyond addressing the issue on air.
