Champions League draw: Manchester United mistakenly drawn against Villarreal - before getting pitted against PSG

The Champions League draw almost descended into chaos with former Russian playmaker Andrey Arshavin drawing Manchester United against Villarreal - who they couldn't face

Champions League draw
(Image credit: Getty)

The Champions League draw pitted Manchester United against Villarreal this morning - only for confusion to reign when UEFA chiefs realised a mistake had been made.

Special guest lot-drawer Andrey Arshavin drew the Red Devils from the pot to face Villarreal, who couldn't face United due to the pair being in the same group. The draw-makers carried on, simply giving Villarreal another team - Manchester City.

This was then called "technical difficulties". It appears that United were not a part of the draw when Atletico were pulled from the hat, however, as they were already on the board.

United may well feel aggrieved. 

Ralf Rangnick's team were later drawn against PSG, pitting Cristiano Ronaldo up against arch-nemesis Lionel Messi in one of the the toughest games of the competition for any first-placed side. Yet, United seemed to have been drawn in part thanks to an administrative error. 

UEFA have not yet commented on the mistake beyond addressing the issue on air.

