How to watch the Champions League last-16 draw: Everything you need to know, including date, time, seeds and fixtures

How to watch the Champions League last-16 draw couldn't be easier, with coverage readily available around the world.

The road to Saint Petersburg continues this morning as the 16 group winners and runners-up head into the hat ahead of two-legged ties that will kick off in early 2022 - and we've got all the information you need.

Here's how to watch the Champions League last-16 draw...

How to watch the Champions League last-16 draw: Where can I watch?

As ever, the Champions League draw will be broadcast on BT Sport - the official UK broadcaster of the tournament.

Coverage will also be available on YouTube and UEFA.com. You can watch for free on there.

The draw begins at 11am GMT, on Monday 13 December.

How to watch the Champions League last-16 draw: Who's in the draw?

There are four English sides in the knockout stages of the Champions League this season - and three of them won their groups.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United all head into the hat for the next round as group winners to be drawn against group runners-up. They'll be joined in the group winners hat by Ajax, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Lille and Real Madrid.

Chelsea are the only English side not to have won their group. They will be in the runners-up hat with Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Salzburg, Sporting Lisbon and Villarreal.

At this stage of the competition, clubs from the same country cannot meet - so Chelsea will not have a tie against another Premier League side just yet.

How to watch the Champions League last-16 draw: When is the last-16?

The Champions League last-16 first legs will be played on 15, 16, 22 and 23 February. The second legs will be played on 8, 9, 15 and 16 March 2022.

How to watch the Champions League last-16 draw: Who are the favourites?

According to bet365, Manchester City are favourites for the Champions League title at 11/4.

They're followed by Bayern Munich at 4/1 and Liverpool at 5/1. Paris Saint-Germain are 7/1 and holders Chelsea are 10/1.

