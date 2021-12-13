How to watch the Europa League last-16 draw: Everything you need to know, including date, time, seeds and fixtures

How to watch the Europa League last-16 draw couldn't be easier, with coverage readily available around the world.

It's one of the most competitive Europa League seasons in memory with giants having dropped out of the Champions League - and this morning, we'll get to find who plays who in the next round of the competition.

HOW TO WATCH How to watch the Europa League in the UK this season

Here's how to watch the Europa League last-16 draw...

How to watch the Europa League last-16 draw: Where can I watch?

As ever, the Europa League draw will be broadcast on BT Sport - the official UK broadcaster of the tournament.

Coverage will also be available on YouTube and UEFA.com. You can watch for free on there.

WATCH BT SPORT ON NOW TV Watch every Champions League and Europa League game on your TV this season with no contract

The draw begins at 12pm GMT, on Monday 13 December.

How to watch the Europa League last-16 draw: Who's in the draw?

There's a new element of the tournament this year, as Champions League third-placed sides face off against Europa League group runners-up.

Atalanta, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Porto, Sevilla, Sheriff Tiraspol and Zenit Saint Petersburg have all dropped down from the Champions League.

These teams will each face one of Real Betis, Braga, Dinamo Zagreb, Lazio, Napoli, Olympiacos, Rangers and Real Sociedad, who all finished second in their respective groups in the Europa League.

Group winners have a bye in this stage of the competition and will play the winners of the play-off ties. The Europa group winners are Red Star Belgrade, Eintracht Frankfurt, Galatasaray, Bayer Leverkusen, Lyon, Monaco, Spartak Moscow and West Ham United.

How to watch the Europa League last-16 draw: When is the next round?

The first legs of the play-off ties will be played on 17 February, and the second legs will be played on 24 February 2022.

Following that, the first legs of the last-16 will be played on 10 March, and the second legs will be played on 17 March 2022.

How to watch the Europa League last-16 draw: Who are the favourites?

According to bet365, Borussia Dortmund are favourites for the Europa League title at 6/1.

They're followed by Barcelona at 7/1 and Sevilla at 9/1. Atalanta are 10/1 and the only English side left, West Ham United, are 12/1.

Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign

TALENT FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game

GUIDE Best football gifts: Present ideas for football fans