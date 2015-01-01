Liverpool 2-2 Leicester: Who are the only players to score more Prem penalties than Steven Gerrard?

Two goals in as many second-half minutes saw a spirited Leicester side come back from two goals down to earn their share of the spoils at Anfield.

A pair of Steven Gerrard penalties had given the Reds a commanding lead at Anfield before the break, both given for dubious handballs against Wes Morgan and Danny Simpson respectively. But a rousing Foxes comeback saw David Nugent halve the deficit with a brilliant scissor kick, before Ghana international Jeffrey Schlupp drew Nigel Pearson's side level with an accurate drive from outside the box.

Leicester remain rooted to the foot of the table after all of the bottom five drew, but came away from Merseyside with their heads held high as only the third visiting team in Premier League history to claim a draw after a two-goal deficit at Anfield (twice in September 2002, to Newcastle and Birmingham).

Liverpool have now scored 100 Premier League penalties, more than any other club in the competition's history.

Steven Gerrard converted his 30th and 31st goals from the penalty spot. The only players to have scored more from the spot in Premier League history are Alan Shearer (56) and Frank Lampard (43).

16 of Gerrard’s last 21 Premier League goals have been via penalties.

It is the fourth time that Gerrard has scored 2 penalties in a match. Alan Shearer is the next best in the Premier League in this regard, having done it 3 times.

David Nugent netted his first league goal since Leicester’s 5-3 win over Manchester United, 12 games ago.

There were just 100 seconds between Leicester’s first and second goals in this match.

Leicester scored with their first 2 shots on target in this match.

No player has scored more goals on New Year’s Day than Steven Gerrard (5, level with Andy Cole).

Leicester collected their first point at Anfield since May 2000, having lost 3 in a row there since then.

