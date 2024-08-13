Liverpool squad for 2024/25: Arne Slot's full team for the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup

The Liverpool squad for 2024/25 will want to kick off Arne Slot's tenure with a bang

The Liverpool squad for 2024/25 is dawning in a new era under manager Arne Slot.

At the least, Liverpool avoid a post-Ferguson or post-Wenger-like decline following the end of Jurgen Klopp’s era. Expectations might need to be tempered, with this a summer of uncertainty that Liverpool haven’t experienced in a decade. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
No.PlayerPosition
1Alisson BeckerGK
2Joe GomezDF
3Wataru EndoMF
4Virgil van DijkDF
5Ibrahima KonateDF
7Luis DiazFW
8Dominik SzoboszlaiMF
9Darwin NunezFW
10Alexis Mac AllisterMF
11Mohamed SalahFW
17Curtis JonesMF
18Cody GakpoFW
19Harvey ElliottMF
20Diogo JotaFW
21Kostas TsimikasDF
26Andy RobertsonDF
38Ryan GravenberchMF
43Stefan BajceticMF
45Marcelo PitalugaGK
46Rhys WilliamsDF
47Nat PhillipsDF
50Ben DoakFW
62Caoimhin KelleherGK
66Trent Alexander-ArnoldDF
72Sepp van den BergDF
78Jarell QuansahDF
84Conor BradleyDF

