Liverpool squad for 2024/25: Arne Slot's full team for the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup
The Liverpool squad for 2024/25 will want to kick off Arne Slot's tenure with a bang
The Liverpool squad for 2024/25 is dawning in a new era under manager Arne Slot.
At the least, Liverpool avoid a post-Ferguson or post-Wenger-like decline following the end of Jurgen Klopp’s era. Expectations might need to be tempered, with this a summer of uncertainty that Liverpool haven’t experienced in a decade.
Arne Slot theoretically ticks many boxes, but can he build on what Klopp has left him? Supporters will optimistically look at the squad and think it’s certainly possible.
But then Dutch managers (officially a head coach here) and the Premier League don’t exactly have a great track record, so scepticism will be inevitable also. Slot’s preparation for the job has been meticulous, even watching training sessions from last season to learn more about the players he’s inheriting.
There are plenty of areas Slot can learn from Klopp and where the German perhaps got it wrong in recent seasons. Primarily that would be a less chaotic, more controlled approach, and with it, hopefully, fewer injuries. Liverpool players missed an incredible 362 games combined due to injuries last term.
Slot, who is perhaps more Guardiola than Klopp in his overall style of play, has been credited with some creative methods for keeping players fit and improving availability at Feyenoord, which would be very welcome at Anfield. It would also be beneficial if the Reds could stop conceding first, having done so 23 times (almost 40 per cent of games) in all competitions last season.
Liverpool squad for 2024/25
Liverpool squad for 2024/25: Arne Slot's full team
- GK: Alisson Becker
- GK: Marcelo Pitaluga
- GK: Caoimhin Kelleher
- DF: Joe Gomez
- DF: Virgil van Dijk
- DF: Ibrahima Konate
- DF: Kostas Tsimikas
- DF: Andy Robertson
- DF: Rhys Williams
- DF: Trent Alexander-Arnold
- DF: Jarell Quansah
- DF: Nat Phillips
- DF: Sepp van den Berg
- DF: Conor Bradley
- MF: Wataru Endo
- MF: Dominik Szoboszlai
- MF: Alexis Mac Allister
- MF: Curtis Jones
- MF: Harvey Elliott
- MF: Ryan Gravenberch
- MF: Stefan Bajcetic
- FW: Luis Diaz
- FW: Darwin Nunez
- FW: Mohamed Salah
- FW: Cody Gakpo
- FW: Diogo Jota
- FW: Ben Doak
Liverpool squad numbers for 2024/25
|No.
|Player
|Position
|1
|Alisson Becker
|GK
|2
|Joe Gomez
|DF
|3
|Wataru Endo
|MF
|4
|Virgil van Dijk
|DF
|5
|Ibrahima Konate
|DF
|7
|Luis Diaz
|FW
|8
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|MF
|9
|Darwin Nunez
|FW
|10
|Alexis Mac Allister
|MF
|11
|Mohamed Salah
|FW
|17
|Curtis Jones
|MF
|18
|Cody Gakpo
|FW
|19
|Harvey Elliott
|MF
|20
|Diogo Jota
|FW
|21
|Kostas Tsimikas
|DF
|26
|Andy Robertson
|DF
|38
|Ryan Gravenberch
|MF
|43
|Stefan Bajcetic
|MF
|45
|Marcelo Pitaluga
|GK
|46
|Rhys Williams
|DF
|47
|Nat Phillips
|DF
|50
|Ben Doak
|FW
|62
|Caoimhin Kelleher
|GK
|66
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|DF
|72
|Sepp van den Berg
|DF
|78
|Jarell Quansah
|DF
|84
|Conor Bradley
|DF
Liverpool manager
Arne Slot
An unknown quantity. Inspired by Guardiola. A Klopp-like personality. Another Ten Hag? Arne Slot arrives with high-stock from the Dutch Eredivisie, and without the pandemic may have won titles with two different clubs in his homeland. Can he do it in the Premier League? We’re about to find out.
Liverpool's key player
Virgil van Dijk
Perhaps it will change under Slot, but Liverpool’s style of play under Klopp left them open at the back with such regularity that Virgil van Dijk became the key player by process. The captain will need to hold the fort for his compatriot and new boss.
One to watch
Darwin Nunez
Erratic finishing cost Liverpool last season, and while Darwin Nunez scored 18 goals in total, only 11 were in the league and none were against a team in the top six. If Slot can channel Nunez’s inner zen and bring composure to his game, a ruthless, clinical forward would be a game-changer.
The mood
Anfield did not mourn Klopp’s departure in May, it celebrated the German’s reign. But now it must find new energy to give Slot the backing that Klopp so enjoyed. The mood is uncertain, especially with so many changes in the backroom, too. Players will have a lot of new faces to encounter when they return for pre-season.
“The change hopefully isn’t that big,” says Slot.
Most likely to...
Play every game at 12.30pm. Of course, that’s the slot the new manager has been given for his first Premier League game in charge. Against a newly-promoted side, too – the fifth time in six seasons Liverpool have been given such opposition for the opening game. Welcome to England, Arne.
Least likely to...
Sleep well the night before playing at Old Trafford. Last season’s FA Cup defeat derailed Klopp’s farewell party and left a psychological impact. At least Slot gets this one out of the way early, his second away trip of the season. Win that, and the last Merseyside derby at Goodison Park in December, and Slot will win fans over.
View from the stands
Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack)
Last season was completely unpredictable, with massive highs, fighting – convincingly – for four trophies and a body blow of a resignation. It wasn’t boring, at least!
The big talking point is what to expect from Arne Slot. An inconspicuous start has led to uncertainty over how things will play out; it’s still impossible to know what to expect post-Klopp.
This season will be different because, obviously, there’s a new man in the dugout – not only that, but it’s no longer a manager, but a head coach.
I won’t be happy unless Slot is given time. Of course he’s not Klopp, but he deserves the opportunity to make his imprint on the squad he’s inherited.
Our key player will be Alexis Mac Allister, who quickly became one of our most influential players in his first season at Anfield. He sets the tone in that side.
Our most underrated player is Cody Gakpo. If he’s given the chances in his natural role on the left, he could have a huge season.
Look out for Kieran Morrison. Liverpool have an enviable bank of talent, and the 17-year-old attacking midfielder is the next on that conveyor belt.
Fans think our owner is less shrewd than perhaps they are.
The opposition player I'd love here is Mohammed Kudus.
The opposition player who grinds my gears is Antony. All mouth, no trousers. One of the single worst signings in Premier League history.
The active player I'd love to have back is Roberto Firmino. He could have a job for life.
The player I'd happily drive to another club is Darwin Nunez.
The pantomime villain will be Darwin Nunez, again.
The thing my club really gets right is acknowledging the fans’ creativity. The tributes to Klopp alone showed how integral that support is off the pitch.
The one change I'd make would be publishing the matchday XI on socials in order of position, not numerical order. Who exactly is that for?!
Our season ticket prices are steep, but not as steep as they could be. That seems like the minimum fans should be hoping for, but it’s nice that – at least for now – the normal fan is still being considered.
I'm least looking forward to playing eight different teams in the Champions League 'group stage’. More football does not always mean better.
The fans' opinion of the gaffer is completely unknown. The jury is out on Arne Slot.
If he left, he should be replaced by… can I say Jurgen Klopp?!
We'll finish 3rd, again. Any title challenge may be a bridge too far in Slot’s first season.
