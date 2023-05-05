Liverpool vs Brentford live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Liverpool vs Brentford live stream and match preview, Saturday May 6, 5.30pm BST

Liverpool vs Brentford live stream and match preview

Looking for a Liverpool vs Brentford live stream? We've got you covered. Liverpool vs Brentford is on Sky Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Liverpool can’t afford a slip-up in their last-gasp push to make the top four when Brentford visit Anfield on Saturday.

A five-match winning run revived the Reds’ season and put them four points behind Manchester United in fourth, although the Red Devils have a game in hand.

Brentford are still in the mix for European qualification and occupy ninth spot, five points outside the top six.

Recent history smiles on the visitors; the Bees earned a 3-1 win over Jurgen Klopp’s side in their last meeting in January.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino and Thiago Alcantara are still out for Liverpool with injury problems.

Brentford are missing Thomas Strakosha, Pontus Jansson, Kristoffer Ajer, Keane Lewis-Potter and Christian Norgaard.

Form

Liverpool: WWWWW

Brentford: WWDLL

Referee

Anthony Taylor will be the referee for Liverpool vs Brentford.

Stadium

Liverpool vs Brentford will be played at Anfield in Liverpool.

Kick-off and channel

Liverpool vs Brentford kick-off is at 5.30pm BST on Saturday May 6 in the UK. The game is on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event (opens in new tab) in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.