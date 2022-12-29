Liverpool vs Leicester City live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Liverpool vs Leicester City live stream and match preview, Friday 30 December, 8pm GMT

Looking for a Liverpool vs Leicester City live stream? We've got you covered. Liverpool vs Leicester City is on Sky Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Jurgen Klopp's side will be looking to further close the gap to the top four having moved to within five points of the Champions League spots on Boxing Day.

Liverpool (opens in new tab) have only lost once at Anfield this Premier League season and they will be determined to end 2022 on a high.

Leicester, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back from a 3-0 defeat by Newcastle (opens in new tab) last time out.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Liverpool will be unable to call upon the services of Arthur Melo, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Roberto Firmino and James Milner, but Ibrahima Konate could be on the bench.

Leicester will have to make do without James Justin, Ricardo Pereira, Dennis Praet, Jonny Evans, Ryan Bertrand and James Maddison.

Form

Liverpool have now won three matches on the bounce and five of their last seven encounters in the Premier League.

Leicester have triumphed in four of their last six games in the top flight, although the Boxing Day loss to Newcastle will have been deflating for the Foxes.

Referee

Craig Pawson will be the referee for Liverpool vs Leicester City.

Stadium

Liverpool vs Leicester City will be played at the 53,394-capacity Anfield in Liverpool.

Kick-off and channel

Liverpool vs Leicester City kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Friday 30 December in the UK. The game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.