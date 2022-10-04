Liverpool vs Rangers live stream and match preview, Tuesday October 4, 8pm BST

Looking for a Liverpool vs Rangers live stream? We've got you covered.

Liverpool will be aiming to put their domestic woes behind them when winless Rangers visit Anfield in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have had a stuttering start to the season, picking up 10 points in seven Premier League games.

Their most recent setback was a 3-3 draw at home to Brighton on Saturday, while in Europe their campaign opened with a 4-1 drubbing away to Napoli.

The Reds responded to the latter setback by beating Ajax, leaving them level with the Dutch club on three points, three behind group leaders Napoli, going into game week three.

Rangers are yet to pick up a point on their return to the Champions League group stage, having suffered heavy defeats to both Ajax and Napoli.

The Gers ended a poor period of form by clocking up back-to-back Scottish Premiership wins ahead of their trip to Merseyside, beating Dundee United before thrashing Hearts 4-0 at Tynecastle on Saturday.

Those results ended a galling run of three consecutive heavy defeats; the two in Europe and a 4-0 reverse to rivals Celtic.

For Liverpool, Andy Robertson misses out with injury, while Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are also out.

Ibrahima Konate has returned to training, but the clash with Rangers could come too soon for the centre-back.

Rangers defender James Sands is suspended after his red card against Napoli.

Their injury list includes John Souttar, Tom Lawrence, Filip Helander, Jon McLaughlin and Ianis Hagi, but Kemar Roofe has returned to training.

Form

Liverpool: DWLDW

Rangers: WWLLL

Referee

Clement Turpin of France will be the referee for Liverpool v Rangers.

Stadium

Liverpool v Rangers will be played at Anfield.

Other games

Ajax v Napoli kicks off simultaneously in the other Group A game.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 8.00pm BST on Tuesday October 4 and it is being shown on BT Sport 2 (opens in new tab) in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

