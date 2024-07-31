Liverpool's best homegrown players ever

Steven Gerrard, 1998 (Image credit: Alamy)

1. Steven Gerrard

Liverpool’s finest player of the modern era, Steven Gerrard idolised John Barnes and Ian Rush as a young Reds fan – and he went on to captain the club to some of their grandest triumphs of the 21st century.

The midfield maestro’s inspirational performances in the 2005 Champions League final against Milan – when he headed in the goal which sparked that comeback – and 2006 FA Cup final against West Ham – which he took to extra time with two stunning late strikes summed up the pride and determination with which he wore the armband.

Stevie G left Anfield for the LA Galaxy in 2016, having scored 185 goals in 710 appearances and made eight PFA Premier League Teams of the Year (he won both the young and senior versions of the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award).