Lyon's Memphis Depay adds another thunderbolt to his record in Europa League action

The former Manchester United winger has been in impressive goalscoring form for Lyon this season, even though he been on the fringes of the squad. The Netherlands international has scored 12 goals in 31 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit in the 2017/18 campaign so far.

Depay drew plenty of praise last month after coming off the bench to fire in a thunderbolt against PSG to hand Lyon a last-gasp victory over the league leaders.

And on Thursday night, he showed off his fabulous technique once again by smacking in Lyon's third in their 3-1 win over Villarreal in the Europa League last 32 first-leg tie.

Certain players don't do ordinary goals.Memphis Depay is one of those players.February 16, 2018

He loves to create a spectacle, doesn't he? Villarreal endured a thoroughly disappointing night and will hope to rally back in the second leg on February 22.

See also..

In Other News...