Hibernian player donates testimonial money to charity in memory of teenage club-mate

Football needs more of these sorts of gestures. Lewis Stevenson has made nearly 400 appearances for Hibs over the course of a 13-year career and, as per tradition, the club recently honoured him with a testimonial match.

They're occasions which have been slightly outmoded by the increasing wealth in the game, but Scotland's top tier isn't the gilded playground of the Premier League. For a player who turned 30 in January, the money raised would no doubt have been useful to Stevenson in his future retirement.

However, four years ago Hibernian suffered a tragedy, as academy player David Paul lost his life to an undiagnosed heart condition at the age of just 18. The Paul family have been particularly afflicted by the condition, losing David's sister Jennifer to the same heart problem in 2008.

Stevenson's response? To donate £40,000 of the funds raised from his testimonial to a charity which furthers research into heart problems in young people.

Top class.

