Man City 5-0 Newcastle: What did David Silva do for the first time ever in this match?

Manchester City romped to a 5-0 win over Newcastle to gain ground on Chelsea in the title race.

City were ahead within 90 seconds, after Vurnon Anita clumsily tripped Eden Dzeko in the box with shortly after kick-off. Sergio Aguero calmly slotted home the penalty, before Samir Nasri showed similar composure when blasting in the second a few minutes later.

The pick of the first half goals, however, was scored by Eden Dzeko, who chested down David Silva's superb cross-field pass before rifling past Tim Krul to make it 3-0.

The superb Silva inflicted more agony on Newcastle in the second half, scoring two quick-fire goals to seal a highly-impressive victory for the champions.

Vurnon Anita was booked after 40 seconds of this match; the earliest card in a Premier League game since Jobi McAnuff for Reading vs Sunderland in February 2013 (00:36).

Man City scored 3 goals in the opening 21 minutes of this game; the second quickest that they have done so in a single Premier League match (the quickest was in 7 mins at Burnley in April 2010).

Samir Nasri has now scored in back-to-back Premier League appearances for the first time at Man City.

David Silva has scored 9 Premier League goals in 2014/15; his best tally in a single Premier League season.

This is the first time Silva has been involved in 3 goals in a single Premier League appearance (2 goals, 1 assist).

There was just 1:44 between Silva’s first goal and second goal in this game.

David Silva has scored in 4 of his last 5 Premier League games against Newcastle – against no Premier League opponent has he scored as often (5).

Sergio Aguero has scored in 5 of his 7 Premier League appearances against Newcastle.

Tim Krul has not kept a clean sheet in any of his 9 Premier League appearances against Man City, conceding at least 2 goals in every one of these matches.

Newcastle have failed to score in their last 5 Premier League games against Man City.

Man City are unbeaten in their last 17 Premier League matches against the Magpies (won 15, drawn 2, lost 0) and have won the last 11 in a row.

