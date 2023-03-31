Manchester City vs Liverpool live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Manchester City vs Liverpool live stream and match preview, Saturday 1 April, 12.30pm BST

Looking for a Manchester City vs Liverpool live stream? We've got you covered. Manchester City vs Liverpool is being shown in the UK by BT Sport.

Manchester City (opens in new tab) will be looking to close the gap at the top of the table to five points, as they seek to overtake Arsenal (opens in new tab) in the Premier League title race.

Pep Guardiola's side are eight points adrift of top spot as they prepare to welcome Liverpool (opens in new tab) to the Etihad Stadium.

The Reds, meanwhile, trail fourth-placed Tottenham (opens in new tab) by seven points, although they have two games in hand on the north Londoners.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Manchester City will have to make do without the injured Phil Foden, but Erling Haaland will need to be checked by the medical staff in the run-up to kick-off.

Liverpool will be unable to call upon the services of Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, Joe Gomez and Calvin Ramsay, but Darwin Nunez is expected to be fit. Konstantinos Tsimikas is given a 50-50 chance of being included in the matchday squad, while Luis Diaz is closing in on a return.

Form

Manchester City have won three games on the bounce in the top flight and are seeking a fourth consecutive victory for the first time this term.

Liverpool were beaten 1-0 by Bournemouth (opens in new tab) in their last Premier League outing three weeks ago, which means they have still won only one away game in 2023.

Referee

Simon Hooper will be the referee for Manchester City vs Liverpool.

Stadium

Manchester City vs Liverpool will be played at the 53,500-capacity Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Kick-off and channel

Manchester City vs Liverpool kick-off is at 12.30pm BST on Saturday 1 April in the UK. The game is being shown on BT Sport 1. (opens in new tab)

In the US, kick-off time is 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

(Image credit: Future)

