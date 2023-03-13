Manchester City vs RB Leipzig live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Champions League match

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig live stream and match preview, Tuesday 14 March, 8pm GMT

Looking for a Manchester City vs RB Leipzig live stream? We've got you covered. Manchester City vs RB Leipzig is on BT Sport in the UK.

There is nothing to split Manchester City and RB Leipzig ahead of the second leg of their Champions League last-16 clash at the Etihad Stadium.

The Premier League title hopefuls earned a 1-1 draw in Germany three weeks ago, when Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring before Josko Gvardiol headed home an equaliser after the break.

City have won 21 of their last 23 Champions League home games, drawing the other two, and they head into this game on a four-match winning run.

Leipzig warmed up for their trip to England with a 3-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach that left them third in the Bundesliga standings, seven points off top.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT.

Team news

With Phil Foden shaking off an ankle problem, Pep Guardiola has a fully-fit City squad to choose from.

Leipzig are missing star striker Christopher Nkunku through injury, along with Peter Gulacsi, Xaver Schlager and Abdou Diallo.

Form

Manchester City: WWWWD

RB Leipzig: WLWDW

Referee

Slavko Vincic of Slovenia is the referee for Manchester City vs RB Leipzig.

Stadium

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Kick-off and channel

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Wednesday, 14 March in the UK. The game is being shown on BT Sport 1, BTSport.com and the BT Sport app (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on Paramount+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

(Image credit: Future)

