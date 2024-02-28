Manchester United vs Liverpool - WIN tickets to watch Premier League match at Old Trafford

Manchester United and Liverpool meet for the second time in the Premier League this season on Sunday, 7 April, 2024 at 3.30pm and FFT have teamed up with EA Sports to offer one lucky winner two tickets to the match.

Historically one of the most-anticipated Premier League matches of the season, this particular fixture could be especially decisive for both teams. While Manchester United are still battling to finish in the top spots to secure Champions League qualification, Liverpool are looking to fend off Manchester City and Arsenal in their quest for the Premier League trophy.

With Jurgen Klopp leaving the Reds at the end of the season, this will be the final time the German boss manages at Old Trafford with Manchester United's bitter rivals. He'll be hoping for another standout result, too, having previously won 5-0 and 4-2 there in 2021.

But Erik ten Hag remains under pressure, and used the home game against Liverpool in 2022/23 to win fans back onside after two poor results against Brighton and Brentford signalled the start of his tenure with the Red Devils. A win against Liverpool, therefore, could do plenty to improve his standing not just among the fanbase, but the new-look technical department at the club set up by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The reverse fixture in December saw a boring 0-0 played out between the two sides, with Manchester United standing resolute after a bombardment of pressure thrown at them by Liverpool. They'll likely need to do the same to have a chance of victory on home turf this time around.

