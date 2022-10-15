Manchester United vs Newcastle live stream and match preview, Sunday 16 October, 2.00pm BST

Manchester United vs Newcastle live stream and match preview

Looking for a Manchester United vs Newcastle live stream? We've got you covered.

Manchester United will be hoping to continue their impressive recent form when Newcastle United visit Old Trafford on Sunday, but the Magpies are on a strong run of their own.

United have picked up eight wins in their last 10 games and are looking for a fourth victory in a row in all competitions against Eddie Howe’s side.

The Red Devils needed a 90th-minute Scott McTominay goal to overcome Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League on Thursday, however.

Erik ten Hag's side are fifth in the standings, one point behind Chelsea. They trail leaders Arsenal by nine points, but have a game in hand.

Newcastle travel south on a high after their 5-1 thumping of Brentford last weekend.

It was the second big win in a row for the Tyneside club, following their 4-1 win at Fulham a week earlier.

Howe’s men are now unbeaten in four Premier League games and are aiming to leapfrog United at Old Trafford; they sit one point behind the Red Devils in sixth place.

Last season, United earned 4-1 win at Old Trafford in this fixture in September, Cristiano Ronaldo netting twice.

It was a different story at St. James’ Park in December, however, when the two sides played out a 1-1 draw.

Anthony Martial will be assessed after picking up a knock against Omonia, but Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Donny van de Beek are injured and McTominay is suspended.

For Newcastle, star summer signing Alexander Isak is again expected to miss out through injury, while Jonjo Shelvey, Emil Krafth, Karl Darlow and Matt Ritchie remain sidelined.

Form

Manchester United: WWWLW

Newcastle: WWDDL

Referee

Craig Pawson will be the referee for Manchester United v Newcastle.

Stadium

Manchester United v Newcastle will be played at Old Trafford.

Other games

Manchester United v Newcastle is one of four 2pm kick-offs on Sunday, along with Aston Villa v Chelsea, Leeds United v Arsenal and Southampton v West Ham.

The late game, and final match of the weekend in the Premier League, is Liverpool v Manchester City at 4.30pm.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 2.00pm BST on Sunday 16 October and it isn't being shown on TV in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, and FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.