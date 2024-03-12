Matches attended by over 100,000 fans

It is increasingly rare for a football match to be watched by 100,000 fans at a stadium these days.

Safety concerns have seen stadiums scrap terracing and most grounds are now all-seaters, meaning the capacity is much lower than in times gone by.

Stadiums such as the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, Glasgow's Hampden Park, Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu and Mexico's Estadio Azteca can no longer host six-figure crowds, with only a handful of grounds left in the world that can still find room for 100,000 spectators.

Over history, though, there have been many matches watched by 100,000 or more. Here, a look at some of the biggest and the best...

32. Manchester United vs Liverpool (2018)

Manchester United and Liverpool is a big game in any competition but the fixture loses some of its gloss in pre-season and their 2018 meeting was a one-sided contest.

Liverpool ran out 4-1 winners in the match at the Michigan Stadium in July 2018, with Sadio Mane, Daniel Sturridge, Sheyi Ojo and Xherdan Shaquiri on target. Andreas Pereira scored United's goal. The International Champions Cup clash was watched by 101,254 fans in Ann Arbor.

31. France vs Brazil (1984)

Goals from Francois Brisson and Daniel Xuereb gave France a 2-0 win over Brazil in the Olympic men's football final at Pasadena's Rose Bowl in August 1984.

The match was watched by 101,970 fans. Yugoslovia beat Italy in the bronze medal match the previous day in front of 100,374 spectators.

30. Real Madrid vs Chelsea (2016)

Real Madrid stormed into a three-goal lead against Chelsea in the teams' International Champions Cup fixture in Ann Arbor in July 2016.

Marcelo scored twice for the defending European champions and Mariano added another. Eden Hazard reduced the deficit with two late efforts for the Blues in front of a crowd of 105,826.

29. Brazil vs Italy (1970)

The first of two World Cup finals at Mexico's Estadio Azteca, the 1970 showpiece is remembered for Brazil's brilliance and Pele's unprecedented third trophy.

Brazil beat Italy 4-1 in Mexico City in a one-sided contest, with goals from Pele, Gerson, Jairzinho and Carlos Alberto. The Azteca, which was built for the tournament, welcomed 107,412 fans for the occasion.

28. Manchester United vs Real Madrid (2014)

The Michigan Stadium welcomed over 100,000 people again for the International Champions Cup fixture between Manchester United and Real Madrid in August 2014.

United beat the defending European Champions 3-1 thanks to two goals from Ashley Young and another from Javier Hernandez. Gareth Bale scored Madrid's consolation with a penalty at The Big House as 109,318 fans watched on.

27. Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur (1901)

Tottenham Hotspur beat Sheffield United in a replay in 1901 to become the first non-league team to win the FA Cup.

The first match was played at the Crystal Palace stadium in south London in front of a world-record crowd of 110,820 and ended in a 2-2 draw. Spurs won the replay 3-1 at Bolton's Burnden Park and started a tradition of winning silverware when the year ended in 1 (which continued in 1921, 1951, 1961, 1971, 1981 and 1991).

26. Atletico Madrid vs Schalke (1959)

Atletico Madrid's highest-ever attendance came in a European Cup clash against Schalke in 1959. Nothing strange there, you might think...

Except the match was played not at the club's old Metropolitano stadium, but at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu home due to a high demand for tickets. At their rivals' ground, Atleti won 3-1 in front of 110,000 fans, but eventually lost to Real in the semi-finals in a tie which needed three matches to find a winner.

25. Mexico vs Brazil (1999)

Mexico beat Brazil 4-3 in an epic encounter at the Estadio Azteca in the 1999 Confederations Cup in front of 110,000 fans.

Miguel Zepeda scored twice, with further goals from Manuel Abundis and Cuauhtemoc Blanco securing a memorable victory against a Brazil side featuring Ronaldinho. Mexico, with Rafa Maarquez in defence, became the first CONCACAF side to win the Confederations Cup.

24. Barcelona vs Manchester United (1994)

Barcelona didn't win the Champions League in 1994, with Johan Cruyff's side surprisingly losing the final 4-0 to AC Milan in Athens.

But earlier in the competition, the Blaugrana beat Manchester United by the same scoreline on a memorable night at Camp Nou. Hristo Stoichkov scored twice, with further goals from Romario and Albert Ferrer in a one-sided contest watched by 114,273.

23. Argentina vs England (1986)

One of the most famous matches of all time was watched by 114,580 spectators, but how many spotted Diego Maradona's "Hand of God" as Argentina took the lead against England in the quarter-finals of the 1986 World Cup?

Those present at the Estadio Azteca were fortunate enough to witness Maradona's second, one of the great goals of all time, as he ran half the pitch to score past Peter Shilton. "The second one was worth two," England manager Bobby Robson said later. Gary Lineker pulled one back for England, but Argentina won 2-1 and went on to lift the trophy a week later.

22. Argentina vs West Germany (1986)

The second World Cup final at Mexico City's Azteca Stadium hosted even more fans than the previous one as 114,800 watched Argentina beat West Germany 3-2 in 1986.

Argentina were pegged back after taking a two-goal lead, but Jorge Burruchaga's winner gave the Albiceleste their second World Cup trophy.

21. Barcelona vs Benfica (1992)

Barcelona changed forever in 1992. The Olympic Games came to the city and had a transformative effect on the Catalan capital. And a couple of months earlier, Barça won their maiden European Cup.

In the last match of the second group phase, goals from Hristo Stoichkov and Jose Maria Bakero saw Barcelona beat Benfica 2-1 at Camp Nou in front of 115,000 fans. The Blaugrana went on to defeat Sampdoria in the final at Wembley.

20. Barcelona vs IFK Goteborg (1986)

Barcelona were 3-0 down to Swedish side IFK Goteborg from the first leg of the teams' European Cup semi-final in 1985/86, but the Catalans produced an epic comeback in the second match at Camp Nou.

Pichi Alonso scored a hat-trick to level the tie and Barcelona went on to win 5-4 on penalties on one of the Camp Nou's most famous nights, with 120,000 fans in attendance. A young Pep Guardiola was also there as a ball boy and was pictured in the celebrations. Barça lost the final on penalties to Steaua Bucharest.

19. Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid (1959)

Real Madrid won their fourth European Cup in a row in 1959, but Los Blancos were made to work extremely hard in the semi-finals by local rivals Atletico.

Madrid beat Atletico 2-1 in front of 120,000 fans in the first leg, but lost 1-0 in the second match and with no away goals or penalties back then, a third fixture was needed. It was played at Zaragoza's La Romareda stadium and Los Blancos edged out Atleti in a 2-1 win, going on to beat Reims 2-0 in the final in Stuttgart.

18. Real Madrid vs Barcelona (1960)

El Clásico consistently has huge crowds, but the biggest of all came in 1960, when 120,000 watched Real Madrid beat Barcelona 3-1 in the European Cup.

According to Barça's official website, 120,000 also watched a goalless game between the two at Camp Nou in 1975, while 99,264 squeezed into the famous stadium for the sides' La Liga clash in 2016. Madrid won that one 2-1.

17. Bolton vs West Ham (1923)

Wembley Stadium's record attendance was set in the ground's first ever match as 126,047 fans bought tickets for Bolton Wanderers versus West Ham United in the 1923 FA Cup final.

However, the Metropolitan Police estimated that close to 300,000 were in attendance and some believed even more fans were packed in to watch the famous "White Horse final", so called due to the defining image of a white horse making its way through crowds of supporters on the pitch. Bolton won the match 2-0.

16. Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt (1960)

Real Madrid won the first five European Cups and their fifth final was the most famous of all. In it, Los Blancos beat Eintracht Frankfurt 7-3 in an exhibition of attacking football at Hampden Park.

Alfredo Di Stefano scored three and Ferenc Puskas bagged four after the German side had briefly taken the lead. A young Alex Ferguson was in attendance, one of 127,621 in the crowd that May afternoon in Glasgow.

15. Real Madrid vs AC Milan (1956)

Real Madrid won the inaugural European Cup in 1956 and interest in the new continental competition was huge.

In the semi-finals, Madrid met AC Milan and Los Blancos beat the Rossoneri 5-4 over two legs. In the first match, a record 129,690 fans were in attendance at the Santiago Bernabeu to see the Spanish giants win 4-2. Madrid went on to win the competition that season – and for the next four years after that.

14. Iran vs Australia (1997)

Iran and Australia met over two legs in an AFC-OFC play-off in November 1997 for a place at the World Cup the following year.

The first leg took place in Tehran as 128,000 fans watched a 1-1 draw. A week later, Terry Venables' Australia side went two up in the return but conceded twice in the final 15 minutes to miss out on away goals in heartbreaking fashion.

13. Celtic vs Rangers (1969)

The record attendance for an Old Firm fixture came in a Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park back in 1969 and it was a memorable occasion for one set of fans.

Celtic thrashed Rangers 4-0 in a battle between the two Glasgow giants in front of a 132,870 crowd, with goals from Billy McNeill, Bobby Lennox, George Connelly and Stevie Chalmers.

12. Benfica vs Porto (1987)

Benfica and Porto is always a big match and in 1986/87, the two best teams in Portugal fought it out for the title in a close race.

Porto had won the sides' Super Cup series at the beginning of the season and went on to win the European Cup in 1987, but Benfica were more consistent in the league – despite a freak 7-1 loss at Sporting CP – and an estimated 135,000 fans packed into the Estadio da Luz to watch Rui Aguas score a hat-trick in a 3-1 win in January 1987. The ground had a capacity of 120,000 at the time and around 20,000 more were left outside. The Eagles went on to win the title by three points.

11. Celtic vs Leeds (1970)

Celtic's European Cup semi-final against Leeds United in 1970 was dubbed "the Battle of Britain" and the second leg at Hampden Park was attended by a record crowd in the competition – 136,505.

The attendance is a record for a club match and may never be beaten. Celtic won 2-1 to secure a 3-1 aggregate victory, but lost the final 2-1 to Feyenoord.

10. Brazil vs Uruguay (1989)

Not for the superstitious, this one: exactly 39 years to the day after Brazil's dramatic defeat to Uruguay in the 1950 World Cup decider, the two South Americans met again in the final fixture of the 1989 Copa America.

As in 1950, Brazil needed only a draw and this time there was a happy ending for the home team as Bebeto's goal gave the hosts their first international trophy in 19 years and a first Copa since 1949 as 148,068 fans watched at the Maracana.

9. Scotland vs England (1939)

The two highest attendances at Hampden Park came in Scotland-England fixtures in the Home Championship, with this one in 1939 slightly lower than the one played two years earlier.

England won on this occasion, edging the match 2-1 in front of 149,269 fans at the Glasgow stadium. Tommy Lawton's 88th-minute goal secured victory and gave England a share of the 1938/39 Home Championship title along with Scotland and Wales.

8. Scotland vs England (1937)

Wales won the Home Championship in 1936/37, beating England in their opening match in October 1936 and finishing off with a 4-1 win over Ireland in March 1937.

Scotland beat England to second place, defeating the Three Lions 3-1 in the final fixture at Hampden Park, with a new stand in place and a record attendance of 149,547 there to see the hosts seal victory thanks to two goals in the last 10 minutes.

7. Persib vs PSMS (1985)

One of the highest attendances in the history of football occurred away from the traditional powers of the game but in a place with millions of passionate fans: Indonesia.

In the 1985 Perserikatan final, Persib Bandung and PSMS Medan drew 2-2 in front of 150,000 fans in a record attendance at the Senayan Main Stadium. PSMS were crowned champions after winning the first match 2-1.

6. North Korea vs South Korea (1990)

Football matches between North Korea and South Korea are rare and in Pyongyang, the two rivals met for the first time in 1990. They didn't play again in the North Korean capital until 2019.

The two Korean teams played home and away in friendly fixtures in October 1990. North Korea won the first match 2-1 thanks to a 90th-minute winner by Tak Young-bin. The match was played at the May Day Stadium, the world's second largest, and was watched by 150,000 fans. South Korea won the return match 1-0 in Seoul 12 days later.

5. Brazil vs Spain (1950)

Three days before losing the 1950 World Cup decider at home to Uruguay when they needed only a draw to be champions, Brazil thrashed Spain 6-1 at the Maracana.

Brazil's big win in front of an official crowd of 152,772 fans left the host nation a point clear going into their final fixture. Uruguay had only managed a 2-2 with Spain, but would prevail in the decider against a Brazilian side already believing they were champions.

4. Flamengo vs Santos (1983)

The highest attendance on record for a league match was Flamengo's Serie A decider against Santos at the Maracana in 1983.

After advancing through three group phases, quarter-finals and semi-finals, Santos and Flamengo met in a two-legged final in May. Santos won the first leg 2-1 at home, but lost the return match 3-0 in front of 155,523 fans at the Maracana. Zico set the Rio de Janeiro side on their way to victory by scoring in the very first minute. It must have been loud.

3. Brazil vs England (1959)

The old Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro holds many of football's attendance records and that includes the largest crowd for a friendly fixture: Brazil vs England in 1959.

Brazil beat a touring English team 2-0 on May 13th, 1959 in front of a crowd of 160,000 at the Maracana, which has a capacity of 73,139 since its remodelling for the 2014 World Cup.

2. Brazil vs Paraguay (1954)

Despite the drama and the sadness of the Maracanaço in 1950, when Brazil lost the World Cup decider at home to Uruguay, the locals had not lost their appetite for football.

In April 1954, 170,000 fans flocked to the Maracana to watch Brazil beat Paraguay 4-1 in a World Cup qualifier. They would have to wait four more years for a World Cup win, though.

1. Uruguay vs Brazil (1950)

The 1950 World Cup decider between Brazil and Uruguay was officially attended by 173,850 fans, but the real number is expected to be in excess of 200,000.

Most of them were there hoping to see Brazil win the World Cup for the first time, but there was a huge shock. The hosts needed only a draw, but went down 2-1 in one of the biggest upsets in football history and there was virtual silence at the final whistle.