Ross McCormack will earn near-£1m bonus if Aston Villa are promoted... despite not playing a minute for them this season

Has anyone got a number for Ross McCormack's agent?

According to Sky Sports reports, the forward will be due a £1m bonus if Aston Villa win promotion back to the Premier League this season – an exorbitant figure for a Championship player, but hardly shocking in 2018.

Or at least it wouldn't be if McCormack had actually kicked a ball for Villa this season.

After a fall-out with manager Steve Bruce – involving a comical excuse about missing training because his electric gates froze – the Scot was loaned out to Melbourne City, scoring 14 times in 17 games as Manchester City's affiliate club reached the A-League semi-finals before being knocked out by the Newcastle Jets.

Given how strained relations are with his head coach, it seems unlikely that McCormack will ever play for Villa again - at least not while Bruce is in charge.

Promotion for the Midlands club is still a tough ask, though. Villa are assured of a play-off spot and guaranteed to finish fourth, but all roads would seem to lead either to Cardiff or Fulham, who should be the strongest teams in the field.

Don't start spending that bonus yet, Ross...

