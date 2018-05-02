Watch: Ethiopian referee attacked for allowing a goal

Defence (actual team name) and relegation-threatened Welwalo Adigrat University were drawing 1-1 on Monday, when the referee awarded the former a goal after the ball had appeared to narrowly cross the line.

The decision sparked a furious reaction from the Welwalo Adrigrat players, forcing the match official to try to flee the scene.

He couldn't escape, however, and found himself on the running track fending players off with a corner flag. Then, in what was clearly a step too far, he was punched to the ground.

The shocking scenes have led to the suspension of the Ethiopian Premier League, while Welwalo Adrigrat's coach has been fired for the failure to control his players.

Officials from the Ethiopian Football Federation will meet the league's 16 teams on Thursday to try to resolve the rising issue of violence in the country's game.

