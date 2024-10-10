Memorable penalty shootouts

Edwin van der Sar was the hero for Manchester United in the 2008 Champions League final shootout, after an unfortunate moment for Chelsea skipper John Terry...

Loved by neutrals, dreaded by fans as the possibility looms for their own team, the penalty shootout is one of football’s great spectacles.

Many a massive game has been decided on spot-kicks, at club level and – most prominently – on the international stage.

Here, we’ve picked out some of the most unforgettable shootouts since their introduction back in 1970.