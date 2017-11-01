Morata: “There are lots of places I want to visit in London… all the lads keep talking about Nando’s”

The Spaniard made an immediate impact at Stamford Bridge, scoring seven goals in his opening seven Blues appearances following a £65 million move from Real Madrid.

But he was recently forced to clarify quotes he gave to an Italian newspaper that he "didn’t see himself staying in London very long as the city is too big and stressful" by insisting that he would prefer to return to his homeland only once he has retired.

Speaking exclusively in the December 2017 issue of FourFourTwo magazine, the 25-year-old reveals that he and his wife Alice are enjoying life in London so far, and intend to take up his team-mates’ recommendation to visit Britain’s finest purveyors of chicken.

There are a lot of places I want to visit in London. We’ve wandered around the shops and even hired some bikes to go around Hyde Park. It was really relaxing and very pretty. Maybe next time we’ll look at Buckingham Palace

“The lads keep talking about Nando’s,” the Spain international striker laughs, “so we are going to check it out and see what all the fuss is about.

“There are a lot of places I want to visit in London. We’ve wandered around the shops and even hired some bikes to go around Hyde Park. It was really relaxing and very pretty. Maybe next time we’ll look at Buckingham Palace and the royal family.

“The weather isn’t that bad. You just need a coat wherever you go... and occasionally sun cream!”

