Mourinho, Seedorf, Diouf, Luiz and the entire Football League

We know you love FourFourTwo.com, in all its online glory. But donÃ¢ÂÂt miss out on having the April edition of FourFourTwo magazine in your delighted fingers.

As usual we have features aplenty, but there are two biggies in particular we just canÃ¢ÂÂt wait to tell you about...

Mourinho vs Madrid

ItÃ¢ÂÂs civil war at the Bernabeu Ã¢ÂÂ and thatÃ¢ÂÂs before BarÃÂ§a come to play. Can Jose Mourinho unite a divided team before next monthÃ¢ÂÂs clasico? Do the clubÃ¢ÂÂs suits back him? And does he really have six weeks to save his skin? We go inside Real Madrid to find out.

FourFourTwo goes Football League crazy!

It's that time of year again, so tuck into our Football League Awards 2011. WeÃ¢ÂÂve chosen the best of the best on the pitch, in the dugout and behind the kitchen counter Ã¢ÂÂ yes, with your help, even the humble half-time pie gets an award ceremony. YouÃ¢ÂÂve helped us to choose the best grounds and fans, too, while we also speak exclusively to Adel Taarabt, Eddie Howe, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and many more.

And thatÃ¢ÂÂs not all! In our very special supplement, there are another 72 reasons to read as we reveal the all-time Perfect XIs for every team in the Football League, from Accrington to Yeovil, as chosen by club experts. ItÃ¢ÂÂs the biggest pub debate in the land: no subs, no excuses, just 11 names on a team-sheet with a man in charge. Let the arguing commence...

David Luiz exclusive interview

Meanwhile in the top flight, we speak exclusively to Chelsea newcomer David Luiz, the most exciting defensive prospect in the Premier League since Philippe Albert. Why London? Why so attacking? And why, oh why, the hair?

Stirling Albion Meerkats!

WeÃ¢ÂÂve also sent some hardy souls north of the border to investigate the biggest nutters in Scottish football: Stirling Albion. The fan-owned club is opened up for all to see Ã¢ÂÂ including a potential deal to call themselves the Stirling Albion Meerkats...

Action Replay: Andy Gray

...and while weÃ¢ÂÂre talking Tartan, we take a retrospective look at Andy Gray: the player. Once upon a time, you know, he did his outlandish talking on the pitch.

One-on-One: Clarence Seedorf

Clarence Seedorf was in a good mood as we told him we fancied a chat. The classy Dutchman answers your questions on everything from the Champions League to David Beckham to Nigel de JongÃ¢ÂÂs tackle in the 2010 World Cup Final. We felt the wrath flow there.

El-Hadji Diouf: hero or villain?

Even scarier was the prospect of talking to El-Hadji Diouf, but despite what Celtic fans may think, heÃ¢ÂÂs a pussycat really. But donÃ¢ÂÂt believe us Ã¢ÂÂ read his own spectacular words in FourFourTwo.

In putting together this almighty issue and supplement, FourFourTwo spoke to... Wayne Rooney, Joe Hart, Sergio Aguero, Paul Dickov, Mark Bright, Jay Bothroyd, Clarence Seedorf, Lewis McGugan, Elliott Bennett, Jim McLean, Emmerson Boyce, David Luiz, Brian Little, Santiago Canizares, Jay DeMerit, Robbie Simpson, Mitch Cook, Chris Waddle, Stuart Pearce, John Barnwell, Martyn Corrigan, El-Hadji Diouf, Graeme Sharp, Steve McManaman, Peter Reid, Jordan Pavett, Danny Green, Rob Earnshaw, Marcel Desailly, Adam le Fondre, Michel Salgado, Gordon Strachan, Jack Rodwell, Gabriel Zakuani, Brian McDermott, Gary Mabbutt, Adel Taarabt, Kevin-Prince Boateng, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jim Beglin and club experts across the Football League.

