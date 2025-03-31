Former England player Jill Scott will go down as a legend of the game and her legacy was compounded when she lifted the Euros trophy with the Lionesses in 2022.

Scott's career will not only be remembered for helping the Lionesses win their first major trophy but also for her viral moment during the final.

The ex-midfielder was shown swearing at Germany's Sydney Lohmann after Scott believed her opponent had tripped her.

Jill Scott: "Roy Keane was a hero of mine, he still is"

Jill Scott is an icon in women's football (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scott says of the viral moment now: "It is an example of I knew it was my last game and I hadn't spoken about that with anyone. It was probably just a moment of overpassion I would say.

"The fans do sometimes say it, they have mugs and t-shirts with the phrase on. I must say I don't like swearing, if I ever hear kids swear I pull them up on it.

Jill Scott celebrated with Chloe Kelly, who scored the winning Euros goal (Image credit: Getty Images)

"But I didn't have a leg to stand on in that moment but we won and hopefully people remember the football rather than what I might have accidentally said."

Scott also joked her colleague on the Overlap's Stick to Football show Roy Keane may also be to blame for the swearing moment, which FourFourTwo believes is one of the most iconic footballing moments.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The former Manchester United captain was an idol of Scott's when she was growing up.

"One of the big things for me, it was looking up to the male players because there wasn't a lot of females playing football at the time," Scott, who was speaking as part of Marks and Spencer's Greater Game initiative, said.

Roy Keane has become a friend of Jill Scott (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It shows how much times have changed, you have got young girls and young boys looking up to players like Lucy Bronze and Alessia Russo.

"For me it was Roy Keane, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard. Maybe that explains the swearing and the passion at Wembley! I loved Roy as a player, I loved his passion.

"One thing I loved about him was how much he would stick up for his teammates, he was a real team player. He has those characteristics now. He was a hero of mine, he still is but don't tell him."

Scott and the England team lifting the Euros trophy has seen women's footballers become household names with the sport growing tremendously since the title win in 2022.

The 38-year-old added she and the team did not know the sheer impact the trophy was going to have on the sport.

"That final moment, I stayed on the pitch for about two hours after I just didn't want that moment to end.

"I don't think your mind instantly goes to the impact because you are just so in the moment. You want to celebrate it with the fans, you want to see your family and friends, the people that over the years have made that moment happen.

"I don't think any of us imagined what was going to come next. That is what it is all about, sometimes it might sound a little bit cheesy, it is about the next generation. We want to make sure it is better for everybody involved.

"That is one thing the tournament has done. Now you have girls who can go to school and play football. It's not to say that everybody has to love football and play football. But the fact that opportunity isn't taken away now from young promising footballers is the main thing.

"It has been amazing, the game continues to grow and for me it is great, I can sit back and enjoy watching the greatest sport for men and women."

Scott is doing more for the next generation in her retirement too with her punditry, media work and also working in campaigns like the Greater Game initiative.

Spearheaded by M&S, it bids to try and get children to have better nutrition and sleep to improve their health and wellbeing.

M&S appoints Jack Whitehall as the FA’s Health and Nutrition Consultant - YouTube Watch On

Scott said on why the campaign is important: "I think the 12-16 year olds bracket it's so important that we make sure their nutrition and the way they live their lives is correct in terms of physical and mental health is so, so important.

"We need them to be getting more than eight hours sleep a night and we need them to be eating well. I think it is just those little messages, sometimes you speak to kids and you don't want them to change their lives in a day because it is not going to happen.

"But little reminders, if you are having fizzy pop can you change it for water? Instead of sitting on your games all day get a balance right and can you go for a walk and get outside? I am so passionate about this next generation and keeping them healthy and fit."

And Sophia Thistlethwaite, M&S Food's Head of Nutrition, added it is important role models like Scott get involved in these campaigns.

"All of these messages, they aren't new news," she said. "Healthy eating, we all understand the basics but really trying to use that power of football to get children and younger sportsmen and women into these good habits which are so important.

"It is making it a lot cooler. Having things like players getting involved it is an amazing example of how you can you that influence and be that role model to make a real change.

"Having players spearhead, even with the content of Jack Whitehall where it is having a bit of fun with it, but getting the message home of the importance of nutrition, it's an exciting time to land the message with a little bit more fun."