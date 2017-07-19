Napoli's Jose Callejon scores with beautiful chip in pre-season win

Napoli beat Serie B outfit Carpi 4-1 at the Stadio Briamasco on Tuesday evening, meaning the Serie A club have now scored 28 goals in their opening three friendly matches.

It took Napoli just seven minutes to break the deadlock through Jose Callejon, who received a square pass from Dries Mertens before cooly dinking the ball over a goalkeeper who was mere yards off his line.

0:14 for Callejon's goal

Spain international Callejon, who scored 17 goals in 49 appearances across all competitions last season, will be looking to build on his successful pre-season when Napoli kick off their Serie A campaign on August 20.

Napoli's remaining three goals came in the last 10 minutes of the match, with Arkadiusz Milik scoring a brace (82', 86') and new signing Adam Ounas (90') completing the comprehensive victory.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com