Peter Crouch will host a radio show for the next two weeks
The Stoke hitman is no stranger to a gig, and can now take his musical interests into a new slot on Radio X.
Crouch is appreciated by many for his humorous personality and iconic appearance, but also his love for rock music.
He famously attended one of Kasabian's gigs in 2014 the evening after scoring Stoke's opening goal against Arsenal in a 3-2 win, and was videoed crowd-surfing.
He saw the band from Leicester again at Kentish Town's O2 Academy in April this year.
Now, the Stoke forward will be further exploring that musical interest with his own shows on Radio X from Monday, July 24 for a fortnight.
The 36-year-old will be taking control of the weeknight Radio X Evening Show, as well as listeners' Sunday afternoons from 1-4pm while regular host Gordon Smart is on holiday.
Crouch told the station's official website: “I love Radio X and the music the station plays so I’m excited about being in the hot seat. I have a few stories I’m looking forward to sharing, and some visitors I’m looking forward to welcoming to the studio. All will be revealed next week.”
Robot Rock it is, then. Daft Punk will be thrilled.
- Antonio Cassano does retirement U-turn eight days after signing for Hellas Verona
- Viitorul's Cristian Ganea scores a thunderbolt free-kick in the Romanian league
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.