Offside or not? Internacional player scores bizarre winner in Brazil's second tier

Internacional beat Luverdense 1-0 in Brazil's Serie B thanks to a 93rd-minute effort from William Pottker.

But the goal was highly controversial.

As a ball was slipped through behind the Luverdense defence, strike Pottker – in an offside position – attempted to latch onto it. Instead, the ball bounced off a Luverdense defender's leg and fell to Joanderson, who was onside.

At this point, the linesman furiously waved his flag for offside, since Pottker appeared to be interfering with play, but the referee allowed the game to continue having assumed the defender tried to make a play for the ball, rather than it unintentionally deflect off him.

By now the Luverdense defence had stopped and, rather than playing to the whistle, were looking at the confused linesman who had managed to return to the sidelines after briefly encroaching onto the pitch during his flag-waving frenzy.

Taking advantage, Joanderson duly squared the ball to Pottker for a simple tap-in, and the game's winning goal.

