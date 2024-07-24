Nations which won continental championships

Spain players celebrate with the European Championship trophy after beating England in the final of Euro 2024.

The World Cup is the biggest and most prestigious prize in football, but winning it is extremely tough.

Even as the game's greatest tournament approaches its centenary, only a few nations have had the privilege of winning it. And every time a new edition comes around, those teams are usually favourites to claim the trophy again.

But continental competitions around the world are the next best thing and these tournaments offer everyone else a chance of claiming some silverware.

From football's strongest national teams to underdog success stories, a look at some of the nations which won continental crowns...

33. Greece

Greece players celebrate with the European Championship trophy after winning Euro 2004. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of all the teams at Euro 2004, only one was ranked lower than Greece heading into the tournament and that was Latvia.

But against all the odds, Otto Rehhagel's side went all the way, beating Spain, France, the Czech Republic and hosts Portugal (twice) en route to a historic title.

32. Canada

Canada players celebrate with the CONCACAF Gold Cup trophy after beating Colombia in the final in 2000. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since its first edition in 1991, the CONCACAF Gold Cup has been dominated by North America's two strongest sides: Mexico and the United States.

In fact, only one other nation has won it since then. That was Canada in 2000, when the Reds knocked out Mexico in the quarter-finals and went on to beat one of the invited teams, Colombia, in the final. Canada also reached the last four in 2002, 2007 and 2021.

31. Denmark

Fireworks go off as Denmark celebrate their Euro 92 final win over Germany, (Image credit: Getty Images)

Denmark did not qualify for Euro 92, but found themselves in the tournament by default after Yugoslavia's disqualification.

And the Scandinavians took full advantage as they went on to lift the title in Sweden, upsetting world champions Germany in the final. Denmark also reached the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

30. Czechoslovakia

Czech Republic players celebrate a goal against Russia at Euro 96. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Czechoslovakia famously beat West Germany on penalties in the final of Euro 1976, when Antonin Panenka hit the winning kick with his chipped effort, which would be much-imitated in the years ahead.

The Czechoslovakians also finished third in 1960 and 1980. And after the nation split in two in late 1992, the Czech Republic reached the final of Euro 96 and the last four at Euro 2004. Slovakia, meanwhile, made it to the round of 16 in 2016 and 2024.

29. Netherlands

Ruud Gullit lifts the European Championship trophy as the Netherlands players celebrate their win over the Soviet Union in the final of Euro 88. (Image credit: Getty Images)

World Cup finalists in 1974 and 1978, the Netherlands finally got their hands on a major piece of silverware in men's football by winning Euro 88.

In the final, Rinus Michels' side beat the Soviet Union 2-0 in a match remembered for Marco van Basten's brilliant volley. The Dutch also reached the last four in 1976, 2000, 2004 and 2024.

28. Portugal

Eder celebrates with his Portugal team-mates after scoring the winner against France in the final of Euro 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eder scored an extra-time winner as Portugal beat hosts France in the final of Euro 2016 to claim their first-ever major trophy in men's football.

And it was a first international honour for Cristiano Ronaldo, who had gone off earlier in the match with an injury. Portugal lost the Euro 2004 final at home to Greece and were European Championship semi-finalists in 1984, 2000 and 2012.

27. Bolivia

Brazil's Cafu is dispossessed by Bolivia's Marco Sandy in the final of the Copa America in 1997. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 1963 South American Championship was played in Bolivia and the hosts went on to win the trophy for the first time. To this day, it remains their only continental crown.

After a thrilling 4-4 draw against Ecuador in their opening match of a league format, Bolivia beat Colombia, Peru, Paraguay, Argentina and Brazil to top the table, scoring late in 3-2 and 5-4 wins over the two World Cup winners. Playing at altitude, in Cochabamba and La Paz, probably helped. At home again in the 1997 Copa, Bolivia reached the final once more, but lost 3-1 to Brazil in La Paz.

26. Colombia

Colombia players celebrate their Copa America win in 2001. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a series of near misses – runners-up in 1975; third place in 1987, 1993 and 1995 – in the Copa America, Colombia finally won the trophy on home soil in 2001.

Led by legendary coach Francisco Maturana in his third spell in charge, Colombia beat Mexico 1-0 in the final in Bogota to win the tournament, which had seen Brazil knocked out by Honduras and Argentina withdraw on the eve of the competition due to security issues. Colombia went on to reach another Copa final in 2024.

25. Qatar

Qatar players celebrate after winning the AFC Asian Cup in 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Qatar hosted the 2022 World Cup and the following year, the Maroons were also at home for the AFC Asian Cup, going on to lift the trophy after victory against Jordan in the final.

Also winners of the 2019 edition when they beat Japan in the final, Qatar had never made it beyond the quarter-finals in their 11 previous tournament appearances.

24. Peru

Peru's Teófilo Cubillas surrounded by Poland defenders in a match at the 1974 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Peru won the 1939 South American Championship on home soil after beating Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile and Ecuador in a round robin format to take the trophy. However, the tournament took part without Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Bolivia as all four withdrew.

In 1975, the South American Championship became the Copa America and Peru came out on top, beating Colombia in a play-off in the final after the two teams had won one match apiece. Led by the legendary Teofilo Cubillas, Peru won the third game 1-0 in Caracas.

23. Chile

Chile players celebrate after beating Argentina on penalties to win the Copa America in 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chile had never won a major tournament in international football before the Copa America in 2015, but all of that changed as La Roja claimed the trophy at home.

Cheered on by their own fans in Santiago, Chile beat Argentina on penalties to win the Copa for the first time. And a year later, La Roja defeated the Albiceleste again in another shootout to claim the trophy once more in the Copa America Centenario in the United States. The Chileans also finished as runners-up in 1955, 1956, 1979 and 1987.

22. Paraguay

Paraguay players celebrate after winning the Copa America in 1979. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paraguay have played in eight finals in the history of the South American Championship or Copa America, most recently in 2011.

That ended in defeat to Uruguay, but Paraguay did win two of those finals, beating Brazil 3-2 in a play-off in 1953 and overcoming Colombia over three matches in 1979 – despite winning the first leg 3-0 and losing the second only 1-0. Tied on two points each, a play-off went ahead at a neutral venue (in Buenos Aires) and after a 0-0 draw, Paraguay took the trophy thanks to their superior aggregate score.

21. DR Congo

Democratic Republic of Congo players celebrate a goal against Guinea at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Democratic Republic of Congo have won the Africa Cup of Nations twice, although both titles came under a different name.

Competing as Congo-Kinshasa in 1968, the Leopards beat Ghana in the final to claim the title. And as Zaire in 1974, they defeated Zambia to add another. The Central African nation has reached the last four on six occasions in total, most recently in 2023.

20. Italy

Italy players and staff celebrate with the European Championship trophy after winning Euro 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italy won the 1968 European Championship at home, although the Azzurri needed a coin toss to beat the Soviet Union in the last four and a play-off to win the final against Yugoslavia.

More than 50 years later, Italy won the delayed Euro 2020 tournament, edging out England on penalties in the final at Wembley. The Azzurri were also beaten finalists at Euro 2000 as Dino Zoff's side conceded a late equaliser against France and then lost to a golden goal in extra time.

19. Algeria

Algeria players celebrate after winning the Africa Cup of Nations in 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Algeria are two-time winners of the Africa Cup of Nations, having edged out Nigeria in the final of the 1990 tournament on home soil and beaten Senegal in the 2019 showpiece in Egypt.

Losing finalists to Nigeria in 1980, Algeria have appeared in the semi-finals of the continental competition seven times overall.

18. South Korea

South Korea players celebrate victory over Australia in the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup in 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

South Korea are one of the strongest national teams in Asia, but the Taegeuk Warriors have not won the AFC Asian Cup in over 60 years.

After winning the first two editions of the tournament in 1956 and 1960, South Korea finished as runners-up in 1972, 1980, 1988 and 2015, and have appeared in the last four 11 times overall.

17. Germany

Germany players celebrate with the European Championship trophy at Wembley after winning Euro 96. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Germany's first tournament win as a unified nation came at Euro 96, when Berti Vogts' side beat England on penalties in the last four and then defeated the Czech Republic thanks to an Oliver Bierhoff golden goal in the final.

Previously, West Germany won the title on their first Euros appearance in 1972 and added another eight years later. And in 1976, the Germans were beaten on penalties by Czechoslovakia in the final.

16. Iran

Iran players line up ahead of their 2023 Asian Cup semi-final against Qatar. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Iran are three-time AFC Asian Cup champions, but all three of those titles came a long time ago – in 1968, 1972 and 1976.

More recently, Iran reached the semi-finals of the continental competition in the 2019 and 2023 editions, while there were third-place finishes in 1980, 1988, 1996 and 2004.

15. Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Africa Cup of Nations in 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ivory Coast won the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations on home soil, coming from a goal down to beat Nigeria in the final of the tournament, which was played in January and February 2024.

That sealed a third triumph for Ivory Coast, also AFCON champions in 1992 and 2015. And the Elephants have been runners-up on two occasions – in 2006 and 2012.

14. Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia players celebrate a goal against South Korea at the 2023 Asian Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After Japan, Saudi Arabia are the most successful nation in the AFC Asian Cup, with three tournament victories – in 1984, 1988 and 1996.

Also three-time finalists in 1992, 2000 and 2007, the Saudis have struggled in more recent editions of the continental competition and were beaten by South Korea on penalties in the last 16 of the 2023 tournament.

13. Nigeria

Nigeria players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Africa Cup of Nations in 2013. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nigeria has a bigger population than any other country in Africa, with more than 220 million people, and football is hugely popular in the west African nation.

The Super Eagles won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1980, 1994 and 2013, and have finished as runners-up on five occasions – in 1984, 1988, 1990, 2000 and 2023. In total, Nigeria have appeared in 16 AFCON semi-finals (the joint-highest along with Egypt) and won Olympic gold in men's football in 1996.

12. Japan

Japan players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Asian Cup in 2011. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Japan are the most successful nation in the AFC Asian Cup, with four victories since the tournament started in 1956.

The Japanese won the title in 1992, 2000, 2004 and 2011, while also finishing as runners-up in their last appearance in the final in 2019 and reaching the last four of the 2007 edition.

11. Australia

Australia players line up ahead of a game against Solomon Islands at the 2004 OFC Nations Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Australia are four-time winners of Oceania's OFC Nations Cup – in 1980, 1996, 2000 and 2004 – and the Socceroos also reached the final in 2000 and 2002.

But in 2006, Australia decided to leave the Oceania Football Confederation to join the Asian Football Confederation instead. Competing in the AFC Asian Cup since 2007, the Socceroos won the 2015 edition on home soil.

10. Spain

Spain players celebrate with the European Championship trophy after winning Euro 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain won the European Nations' Cup on home soil in 1964, but had to wait 44 years for another continental crown.

Victory at Euro 2008 ended that long trophy drought and after winning the 2010 World Cup, La Roja became the first team to retain a European Championship as they beat Italy in the final of Euro 2012. And 12 years later, Spain became the first team to claim four European Championship crowns as they beat England in the final of Euro 2024.

9. Ghana

Ghana players celebrate a goal against Mozambique at the African Cup of Nations in January 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ghana last won the Africa Cup of Nations way back in 1982, but the Black Stars remain one of the most successful teams in the continental competition.

AFCON champions in 1963, 1965, 1978 and 1982, Ghana have also lost five finals – in 1968, 1970, 1992, 2010 and 2015 – and have made the last four 14 times, which is more than any other nation except Egypt and Nigeria (with 16 apiece).

8. Cameroon

Cameroon players celebrate after winning the Africa Cup of Nations in 2002. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cameroon had to wait until 1984 for their first Africa Cup of Nations title, but the Indomitable Lions have gone on to win four more since – in 1988, 2000, 2002 and 2017.

Samuel Eto'o featured in their 2000 and 2002 triumphs and was also part of the gold medal-winning team at the 2000 Olympics. Cameroon have reached seven AFCON finals in total, losing out at the last hurdle in 1986 and 2008.

7. New Zealand

New Zealand players celebrate a goal in a friendly against the Republic of Ireland in November 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since its creation in 1973, the Oceania Football Confederation men's Nations Cup (better known as the OFC Nations Cup), has been dominated by New Zealand and Australia.

New Zealand have won the tournament a record six times – in 1973, 1998, 2002, 2008, 2016 and 2024 – and the All Whites finished as runners-up in 2000. However, their recent wins have been made easier by Australia's decision to join the AFC in 2005 and play in the Asian Cup instead.

6. United States

United States players celebrate with the trophy after beating Mexico to win the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The United States are the second-most successful nation after Mexico in North America's CONCACAF Gold Cup, which began in 1991.

Winners that year and again in 2002, 2005, 2007, 2013, 2075 and 2021, USA have seven titles in total and have also finished as runners-up on five occasions.

5. Egypt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Egypt are Africa's most successful team in the Africa Cup of Nations, having won the continental competition seven times – in 1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008 and 2010.

The Pharaohs, runners-up in 1962, 2017 and 2012, also have the joint-most semi-final appearances at the AFCON along with Nigeria, having reached the last four 16 times in total since the tournament began in 1957.

4. Mexico

Mexico players celebrate after winning the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mexico have often competed in the Copa America and even reached the final in 1993 and 2001, but El Tri's continental competition is the CONCACAF Gold Cup for North and Central American teams.

Not surprisingly, Mexico are the most successful side in that region, winning nine Gold Cups since the first edition of the tournament in 1991. El Tri took home the trophy in 1993, 1996, 1998, 2003, 2009, 2011, 2015, 2019 and 2023, losing out in the final in 2007 and 2021.

3. Brazil

Dani Alves and his Brazil team-mates celebrate their Copa America win in 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Considering their huge success in World Cups, it may seem surprising that Brazil lag behind South American rivals Argentina and Uruguay in Copa America titles.

But that's because the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) did not take the tournament seriously for a long period in the 1960s and the 1970s. Brazil went 40 years without winning it overall between 1949 and 1989, but their recent record is much better, with titles in 1997, 1999, 2004, 2007 and 2019. Nine in total.

2. Uruguay

Uruguay players celebrate after winning the Copa America in 2011. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Uruguay won the first two editions of the South American Championship in 1916 and 1917 and six out of the first 10 editions up until 1926.

In total, La Celeste have won the continental competition – known as the Copa America since 1975 – on 15 occasions. The last of those came in Argentina in 2011, with Luis Suarez, Diego Forlan and Edinson Cavani all involved.

1. Argentina

Lionel Messi and his Argentina team-mates celebrate their Copa America win in 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi finally got his hands on a piece of silverware at full international level as Argentina won the Copa America title in 2021, beating Brazil in the final.

Angel Di Maria scored the game's only goal to give Argentina their 15th continental crown and a first since 1993, having been runners-up in 2004, 2007, 2015 and in the Copa America Centenario in 2016. And in the 2024 tournament, Argentina defended their title with an extra-time win over Colombia in the final to take home the trophy for a record 16th time.