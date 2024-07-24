Nations which won continental championships

By
published

After the World Cup, continental competitions offer the biggest prizes in international football. Here, a look at some of the most notable winners...

Spain players celebrate with the European Championship trophy after beating England in the final of Euro 2024.
Spain players celebrate with the European Championship trophy after beating England in the final of Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The World Cup is the biggest and most prestigious prize in football, but winning it is extremely tough.

Even as the game's greatest tournament approaches its centenary, only a few nations have had the privilege of winning it. And every time a new edition comes around, those teams are usually favourites to claim the trophy again.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.