Netherlands' Euro 2022 group: Who will they face in Group C?

The Netherlands’ Euro 2022 group contains Sweden and Switzerland. It did originally contain Russia but they have been suspended from the competition. It is not yet clear if they will be replaced at the tournament. The Netherlands go into Euro 2022 as the current holders.

Netherlands’ Euro 2022 group: Sweden

9th July

The Netherlands’ first group game will likely be their trickiest, against Sweden. Sweden are heading into the tournament ranked second in the world, having won silver at last year’s Tokyo Olympics. They will be hoping to add to their sole piece of silverware: the 1984 European Championship title.

Sweden have a raft of talent all across the pitch with experienced heads like Caroline Seger and Hedvig Lindahl being combined with exciting young talent such as Hanna Bennison. Their attacking riches are particularly formidable with Stina Blackstenius, Fridolina Rolfö and Kosovare Asllani all available to call on.

Netherlands’ Euro 2022 group: Switzerland

17th July

The Netherlands will play their final group game against Switzerland. Switzerland are playing in their second ever European Championships, having beaten the Czech Republic on penalties to make it to the tournament through the playoff system.

There are a number of talented players within the Swiss squad including Barcelona’s Ana-Maria Crnogorčević, Paris Saint-Germain’s Ramona Bachmann, and Arsenal’s Lia Wälti. Meanwhile young forward Alisha Lehmann is always a threat in one-v-one situations due to her ability on the ball.

Netherlands’ Euro 2022 group: Who will the third team in the group be?

The Netherlands were due to face Russia in Group C but UEFA announced in February that they would be suspended from the competition. UEFA are yet to confirm how their suspension will affect the tournament as a whole.