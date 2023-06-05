Netherlands Women's World Cup 2023 squad: 30-player preliminary team named

The Netherlands Women’s World Cup 2023 squad is coming together now, as the Oranje look to bounce back from a disappointing Euro 2022.

The Dutch were one of the favourites for the Euros in England but bowed out at the quarter-final stage to France having failed to set the tournament alight. English coach Mark Parsons paid for the failure with his job – and now the World Cup beckons with its own challenges.

For a start, the Oranje will be minus their talismanic frontwoman, Vivianne Miedema. The iconic Arsenal striker suffered an ACL injury in 2022 and won't have recovered in time for the competition. There's plenty of experience elsewhere in the preliminary squad, however: the Netherlands boast almost 1,500 caps between the 30 stars called up.

Among them, Miedema's former Gunners team-mate Danielle van de Donk will likely play her final World Cup, turning 32 during the tournament, while Jill Roord and Lieke Martens will be leant upon, too. Intriguingly, there are three uncapped call-ups in the mix, too.

Last time around, the Dutch were pipped in the final in France: the consensus is that they'll be lucky to get as far this time. Their first match pits them in a rematch against the United States, while their final group game is a crunch clash against bordering Belgium for what will likely be second spot.

Netherlands are in World Cup Group E with the United States, Vietnam and Portugal, their first World Cup fixture is against Portugal on July 23 and below is their provisional 30-player World Cup squad, announced in May.

Netherlands Women's World Cup 2023 squad

GK: Daphne van Domselaar (Twente)

GK: Lize Kop (Ajax)

GK: Barbara Lorsheyd (ADO Den Haag)

GK: Jacintha Weimar (Feyenoord)

DF: Stefanie van der Gragt (Inter Milan)

DF: Dominique Janssen (VfL Wolfsburg)

DF: Kika van Es (PSV)

DF: Merel van Dongen (Atletico Madrid)

DF: Aniek Nouwen (AC Milan)

DF: Lynn Wilms (VfL Wolfsburg)

DF: Kerstin Casparij (Manchester City)

DF: Caitlin Dijkstra (Twente)

MF: Sherida Spitse (captain) (Ajax)

MF: Daniëlle van de Donk (Lyon)

MF: Jackie Groenen (Paris Saint-Germain)

MF: Jill Roord (VfL Wolfsburg)

MF: Victoria Pelova (Arsenal)

MF: Damaris Egurrola (Lyon)

MF: Jill Baijings (Bayer Leverkusen)

MF: Wieke Kaptein (Twente)

FW: Lieke Martens (Paris Saint-Germain)

FW: Shanice van de Sanden (Liverpool)

FW: Lineth Beerensteyn (Juventus)

FW: Renate Jansen (Twente)

FW: Esmee Brugts (PSV)

FW: Katja Snoeijs (Everton)

FW: Romée Leuchter (Ajax)

FW: Fenna Kalma (Twente)

FW: Tiny Hoekstra (Ajax)

FW: Alieke Tuin (Fortuna Sittard)

Netherlands manager

Amsterdammer Andries Jonker, 60, has been an influential figure in the men's game for a while now, with career milestones including a stint as VfL Wolfsburg manager, an interim coaching spell at Bayern Munich, being assistant to Louis van Gaal at Barcelona and restructuring the Arsenal Hale End academy into the talent factor that produced the likes of Bukayo Saka. An experienced head, he had a temporary stint as the Netherlands women boss over two decades ago.

When will the Netherlands squad be announced?

With the preliminary squad already named, seven names will drop out of contention between now and the start of the tournament.

How many players are Netherlands allowed to take to the World Cup 2023?

The Netherlands Women’s World Cup squad will be made up of 23 players. Despite requests from some countries to extend the squad sizes, as was done with Men’s World Cup in Qatar, they will be limited to a smaller squad of just 23.