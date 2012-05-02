In the new issue: England, Germany, Holland, Spain & the Metropolitan Police

If youÃ¢ÂÂre worried about the season coming to a close and long football-less summer stretching ahead of you, then youÃ¢ÂÂve clearly forgotten about the European Championship. Not to worry: itÃ¢ÂÂs our job at FourFourTwo to remind you, so thatÃ¢ÂÂs what weÃ¢ÂÂve done Ã¢ÂÂ and how.

This month's issue of FourFourTwo comes with our legendary tournament supplement. ThatÃ¢ÂÂs 68 silky pages on Euro 2012, with the full lowdown, strengths, weaknesses, kit guides, tactical analyses and interviews with a player from every nation, including Xavi, Petr Cech and Yohan Cabaye.

Plus, we look back at how the European Championship turned from an unliked mini-tournament into a glorious monster cup, and why this yearÃ¢ÂÂs event will be the best ever.

And in the main issue, we have not one, not two, not even three but FOUR different covers for you to choose from. Or you can buy all four if you want. ThatÃ¢ÂÂd be nice for us, but donÃ¢ÂÂt feel you have to. (Do it.)

Poland and Ukraine will host the most hotly anticipated Euros tournament in years, and with a number of teams in it to win it, we bring you the interviews and the inside stories on Spain, Germany, Holland and, of course, England.

Some say that England are in freefall, devoid of a captain, Rooney for two games and any hope of success. We say: nonsense. The Three Lions can lift the trophy, and by looking at lessons from history and speaking to members of heroic underdogs Denmark in Ã¢ÂÂ92 and Greece in 2004, we tell you how.

We also speak to Joe Hart, Ashley Young and two young striking hopes in Danny Welbeck and Daniel Sturridge, both looking to step into RooneyÃ¢ÂÂs shoes, to see why theyÃ¢ÂÂre confident of springing a shock. And if youÃ¢ÂÂre still not convinced, tactical experts detail how England can win without Wazza.

And now: a road trip. First, we look at how Holland recovered from the night that killed a proud tradition of Total Football, Ã¢ÂÂdestroying a 40-year tradition and dragging it through the s**tÃ¢ÂÂ (not our words). Rafael van der Vaart explains how theyÃ¢ÂÂre going to restore pride to the Dutch game.

Next stop, Germany. FFT investigates how a foreign invasion made the Germans a modern power in world football. They could win the Euros this summer, thanks to a little help from a Brazilian player, a Pole, a Nigerian ...you get the picture. And just to make it even clearer, we speak to Polish-born Lukas Podolski about his dream of winning the European Championship in his home country.

So one of England, Holland and Germany could win the Euros... but what about holders Spain? Sorry, chaps. FFT can reveal that La RojaÃ¢ÂÂs dominance will end this year, due to dressing room unrest, crushing fatigue and... well, youÃ¢ÂÂll have to read the feature to find out. In the sake of fairness, Fernando Llorente and Vicente Del Bosque tell us theyÃ¢ÂÂre not worried, and Xavi explains why England Ã¢ÂÂintrigueÃ¢ÂÂ him.

But the June issue isnÃ¢ÂÂt all about the Euros. We travel to Argentina for the exclusive story on footballÃ¢ÂÂs biggest ever mistake. One day in early 2000, a kid by the name of Lionel Messi tried out for River Plate and scored eight goals. Naturally, River went straight ahead and signed... his mate. Find out how they dropped the ball in a decision that changed history, and how it all came down to an argument over a window seat.

Back on home soil, we go to watch the team that tackles criminals on a daily basis but only gets cautioned at the weekend. The Metropolitan Police FC, and their two fans, are looking for promotion Ã¢ÂÂ and theyÃ¢ÂÂre even less popular than Crawley.

And thatÃ¢ÂÂs not all. The madness of the Football League hasnÃ¢ÂÂt excited just Manish and Claridge on a Saturday evening Ã¢ÂÂ we love it. We look back on the moments when the lower leagues went berserk, from rants and text pests to a severely disturbing injury to the nether regions.

You wouldnÃ¢ÂÂt have seen that kind of controversy down at Portman Road when Alf Ramsey was at the helm. We mark the 50-year anniversary of IpswichÃ¢ÂÂs title triumph by recalling and celebrating what could have been RamseyÃ¢ÂÂs real finest moment.

WhatÃ¢ÂÂs more, we put your questions to Shay Given ahead of the biggest summer of his career. Likes include: Bobby Robson and Kenny Dalglish. Dislikes include: Ruud Gullit and being reminded of that Dion Dublin goal.

Still not enough for you? Luckily, weÃ¢ÂÂre feeling generous. Buy the new issue and you can also feast your eyes on interviews with Nicklas Bendtner, Mikel Arteta, Benoit Assou-Ekotto and Bryan Robson, plus many more besides.

If you buy one football magazine this month, make it this one.

