Newcastle United squad for 2024/25: Eddie Howe's full team for the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup

The Newcastle United squad for 2024/25 should perform a lot better - just as long as injuries don't affect them in the same way

Newcastle United squad for 2024/25
The Newcastle United squad for 2024/25 is targeting an ambitious return to Europe, after a somewhat disappointing time last term. 

The plan: establish a midfield system that caters to Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton – Eddie Howe needs to build a team around these three, plus Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak. Deep runs in both cups are important (winning one, ideally) and European qualification is non-negotiable. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
No.PlayerPosition
1Martin DubravkaGK
2Kieran TrippierDF
4Sven BotmanDF
5Fabian ScharDF
6Jamaal LascellesDF
7JoelintonMF
8Sandro TonaliMF
9Callum WilsonFW
10Anthony GordonFW
11Harvey BarnesFW
13Matt TargettDF
14Alexander IsakFW
17Emil KrafthDF
18William OsulaFW
19Odysseas VlachodimosGK
20Lewis HallDF
21Tino LivramentoDF
22Nick PopeGK
23Jacob MurphyMF
24Miguel AlmironMF
25Lloyd KellyDF
26John RuddyGK
28Joe WillockMF
29Mark GillespieGK
33Dan BurnDF
35Jamie MileyMF
36Sean LongstaffMF
29Bruno GuimaraesMF
40Joe WhiteMF
67Lewis MileyMF

