Newcastle United squad for 2024/25: Eddie Howe's full team for the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup

The Newcastle United squad for 2024/25 is targeting an ambitious return to Europe, after a somewhat disappointing time last term.

The plan: establish a midfield system that caters to Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton – Eddie Howe needs to build a team around these three, plus Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak. Deep runs in both cups are important (winning one, ideally) and European qualification is non-negotiable.

Newcastle needed to strengthen their goalkeeping department to push Nick Pope and adequately cover themselves in his absence, and they have brought in Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy, but it feels like quantity over quality there. They also must sign a right-sided centre-back at Sven Botman’s level and stop picking Dan Burn at left-back. A general freshening up of the squad would be welcome, nudging Rafael Benitez/Steve Bruce-era signings like Jacob Murphy (who has admittedly had a good pre-season), Callum Wilson, Martin Dubravka and Miguel Almiron in the direction of the exit door.

In saying that, Howe should also learn to be more ruthless with rotation. When someone is out of form, playing on fumes or playing injured, they need to come out.

Too many times, trusted favourites have been rushed back from injury or left in while floundering. The club has to manage injuries better in general. Fewer games will help, but last season was, to quote Howe himself, “unprecedented”.

The Magpies lost 1,950 days to injury, 189 more than the next worst club, with seven sides losing less than half the amount Newcastle did. Another number that needs reducing? Goals conceded: 62 last term, 29 more than they shipped in 2022/23.

Newcastle United squad for 2024/25: Eddie Howe's full team

GK: Martin Dubravka

GK: Nick Pope

GK: Odysseas Vlachodimos

GK: John Ruddy

GK: Mark Gillespie

DF: Kieran Trippier

DF: Jamaal Lascelles

DF: Sven Botman

DF: Fabian Schar

DF: Emil Krafth

DF: Matt Targett

DF: Lewis Hall

DF: Dan Burn

DF: Tino Livramento

DF: Lloyd Kelly

MF: Joelinton

MF: Sandro Tonali

MF: Jacob Murphy

MF: Miguel Almiron

MF: Joe Willock

MF: Bruno Guimaraes

MF: Jamie Miley

MF: Lewis Miley

MF: Joe White

MF: Sean Longstaff

FW: Alexander Isak

FW: Callum Wilson

FW: Anthony Gordon

FW: Harvey Barnes

FW: William Osula

Newcastle United squad numbers for 2024/25

Swipe to scroll horizontally No. Player Position 1 Martin Dubravka GK 2 Kieran Trippier DF 4 Sven Botman DF 5 Fabian Schar DF 6 Jamaal Lascelles DF 7 Joelinton MF 8 Sandro Tonali MF 9 Callum Wilson FW 10 Anthony Gordon FW 11 Harvey Barnes FW 13 Matt Targett DF 14 Alexander Isak FW 17 Emil Krafth DF 18 William Osula FW 19 Odysseas Vlachodimos GK 20 Lewis Hall DF 21 Tino Livramento DF 22 Nick Pope GK 23 Jacob Murphy MF 24 Miguel Almiron MF 25 Lloyd Kelly DF 26 John Ruddy GK 28 Joe Willock MF 29 Mark Gillespie GK 33 Dan Burn DF 35 Jamie Miley MF 36 Sean Longstaff MF 29 Bruno Guimaraes MF 40 Joe White MF 67 Lewis Miley MF

Newcastle United manager

Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe (Image credit: Getty Images)

Overperformed, then underperformed, Eddie Howe still has credit in the bank but that will wane if Newcastle fail to frequent the top six and crash out early in cups. Of current bosses, only Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta’s Premier League streaks are longer. Just sayin’. Oh, and the permanent England manager's job needs filling and as the best English manager, Howe is likely to be near the very top of The FA's list.

Newcastle United's key player

Bruno Guimaraes

Bruno Guimaraes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bruno Guimaraes – the heartbeat of the team on the field and seemingly off it. Undoubtedly a factor in Joelinton committing his future to the club, Bruno single-handedly dragged Newcastle back into games on numerous occasions last season.

He makes things happen and has a unique connection with the fans. If Bruno is on song, Newcastle can beat anyone.

One to watch

Lewis Hall

Lewis Hall (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lewis Hall, still a teenager, started last season poorly but ended strongly. Gordon did the same in 2022/23, and the hope is that Hall follows Gordon’s pattern: a settled pre-season, hard graft, more Howe moulding, consistent playing time in a clear system and a senior England call-up.

Hall is a Chelsea academy graduate, but lifelong Toon fan thanks to his Geordie parents. The club would be wise to use him more on the pitch instead of advertising fan membership schemes.

The mood

Nervous. The euphoria of a takeover, League Cup final appearance and Champions League spanking of Paris Saint-Germain has worn off. Fans are ready to get real. Amanda Staveley said she wanted to win the Premier League within five to 10 years, so let’s be having you.

After miserable luck with cup draws and the Premier League fixture computer, Newcastle have been handed five winnable games to start 2024/25. If the owners deliver in the summer transfer window, August and September could be make or break for Howe.

Most likely to...

Have fans queuing to get into the stadium thanks to an inept electronic ticket system, queuing on the phone trying to speak to bungling box office staff and queuing to buy the new three-striped Adidas merch. It’s not easy being Toon.

Least likely to...

Announce Amnesty International as their new sleeve sponsor.

View from the stands

Alex Hurst (@tfalex1982)

Last season was simultaneously one of the best and worst. So many highs, plenty of lows, but ultimately a giant step backwards that needs to be rectified.

The big talking point is one of the cursed acronyms dominating the game at this level – PSR. We have the cash but not the spreadsheet room to spend, so will need to sell.

This season will be different because Less games should equate to less injuries and therefore playing fixtures with 13 players missing.

I won’t be happy unless I see social media posts from rival fans crying about the St James’ Park roar when a hapless full-back is forced out of play being pressed to death by a muscular, aggressive, rejuvenated black and white wave.

Our key player will be Alexander Isak – 31 Premier League goals in 44 starts and he’s getting better.

Our most underrated player is Nick Pope. The team had rampant injuries and fixture congestion for the first part of last season, but before Pope’s shoulder popped out they were fifth. Without him we regularly looked like Howe’s Bournemouth on an off day.

Look out for Lewis Miley, who broke through last season and could be a big star this term. The kid has serious potential.

Fans think our owner is not associated at all with the Saudi government/state. Ahem.

The opposition player I'd love here is Declan Rice.

The opposition player who grinds my gears is any ex-Sunderland player who seems to make their brief association with that club a part of their identity when they play us. Just sign for them if you like them that much?

The active player I'd love to have back is, and I can’t believe I’m typing this, but Champions League winner and current Spain international Joselu.

The player I'd happily drive to another club is Sean Longstaff. Great lad by all accounts, who does his best, but we need to keep the ball better and he’s not the man for the job.

The pantomime villain will be Manchester City’s legal team.

The thing my club really gets right is understanding that atmosphere is vital to success in home games. Safe standing was successfully installed last season and needs to be rolled out in larger parts of the ground.

The one change I'd make would be transparency on ticketing, home and away. Too many secrets which lead to conspiracies among supporters.

Our season ticket prices are going up season on season, sadly.

I'm least looking forward to playing Arsenal. The hysteria that follows any marginal decision is exhausting. Imagine supporting a team that good and being permanently angry on the Internet?

The fans' opinion of the gaffer is that Eddie Howe is popular, albeit less so than a year ago. A good start to the season would help get 100 per cent of fans back onside. He struggles to drop bad players who are playing badly, which is guaranteed to wind up supporters. Last season, his side had several opportunities to achieve big things but fell short in key fixtures when it really mattered. That needs to change, but I think it will.

If he left, he should be replaced by Roberto De Zerbi, who knows the league and seems to be a man with a plan worth watching.

We'll finish 4th.