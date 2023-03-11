Newcastle United v Wolves live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Newcastle United v Wolves live stream and match preview, Sunday 12 March, 4.30pm GMT

Looking for a Newcastle United v Wolves live stream? We've got you covered. Newcastle United v Wolves is on Sky Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Newcastle United are looking to rediscover some form against Wolves as they try to reignite their push for Champions League qualification.

The Magpies are winless in their last four league games and have lost their last three in all competitions, including the League Cup final against Manchester United.

That slump has seen Eddie Howe’s side drop out of the top four into sixth, while Wolves are in 13th but aren’t clear of the relegation battle yet.

Julen Lopetegui’s side are five points above the drop zone and recorded a morale-boosting 1-0 victory over Tottenham last time out to end a three-game winless run.

The first meeting in August ended in a 1-1 draw, with Ruben Neves giving Wolves the lead before Alan Saint-Maximin scored a 90th-minute equaliser at Molineux.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Emil Krafth and Fabian Schar are on the treatment table for Newcastle, while Joelinton misses out through suspension.

Wolves will be without Boubacar Traore, Chiquinho, Diego Costa, Hwang Hee-chan, Hugo Bueno and Sasa Kalajdzic through injury.

Form

Newcastle: LLLDD

Wolves: WLDLW

Referee

Andrew Madley will be the referee for Newcastle United v Wolves.

Stadium

Newcastle United v Wolves will be played at St. James’ Park in Newcastle.

Kick-off and channel

Newcastle United v Wolves kick-off is at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 12 March. It is on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event (opens in new tab) in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.