Newcastle United vs Southampton live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Carabao Cup clash

Newcastle United vs Southampton live stream and match preview, Tuesday 31 January, 8pm GMT

Looking for a Newcastle United vs Southampton live stream? We've got you covered. Newcastle United vs Southampton is on Sky Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Carabao Cup with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

A place in the Carabao Cup final is up for grabs when Newcastle United welcome Southampton to St. James’ Park.

The Magpies are in the driving seat after winning the first leg 1-0 thanks to a Joelinton strike, and they are now 90 minutes away from a first cup final since the 1998/99 FA Cup.

History favours the Tynesiders, too; they have won their last three meetings with Saints and are unbeaten in five games in this fixture, a run stretching back to a 2-0 Premier League defeat in November 2020.

Kick-off is at 8.00pm GMT.

Team news

Jonjo Shelvey, Emil Krafth and Matt Targett miss out for Newcastle through injury.

Newcastle completed the £40m signing of Anthony Gordon from Everton on Sunday, but boss Eddie Howe said: "I will not be in a hurry to make too many changes to the team".

Duje Caleta-Car returns from suspension for Saints - he was sent off in the first leg last week but served his suspension in Saturday's 2-1 FA Cup win over Blackpool.

Juan Larios, Valentino Livramento, Stuart Armstrong and Alex McCarthy are out and Moussa Djenepo is a doubt.

Form

Newcastle: WDWWL

Southampton: WLLWW

Referee

Paul Tierney will be the referee for Newcastle United vs Southampton.

Stadium

Newcastle United vs Southampton will be played at St. James' Park in Newcastle.

Kick-off and channel

Newcastle United vs Southampton kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 31 January in the UK. The game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on ESPN in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for any Carabao Cup action, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, and FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Carabao Cup TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) are the Carabao Cup rights holders in the United Kingdom.

• USA: ESPN (opens in new tab) broadcasts the Carabao Cup in the United States. You can get an ESPN+ subscription for $9.99 per month, or save over 15% with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $99.99 per year

• Canada: The way to watch Carabao Cup football in 2022/23 is DAZN (opens in new tab), where a monthly subscription costs $24.99.

• Australia and New Zealand: beIN Sports (opens in new tab) shows the Carabao Cup in both Australia and New Zealand. Sign up in Australia for $19.99 a month, and in New Zealand for $31.99 a month.